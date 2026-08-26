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Texans RT Braden Smith, DE Ali Gaye carted off the field during joint practice with the Panthers

Houston Texans starting tackle and defensive end carted off during joint practice; injury specifics remain unknown

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Texans RT Braden Smith, DE Ali Gaye carted off the field during joint practice with the Panthers
Texans RT Braden Smith, DE Ali Gaye carted off the field during joint practice with the Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Houston Texans starting right tackle Braden Smith and reserve defensive end Ali Gaye were carted off the field together on Wednesday early in a joint practice with the Carolina Panthers.

The nature of the injuries were not immediately known. Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans is scheduled to address the media following practice.

The injuries occurred on a separate practice fields almost simultaneously and action was halted as the players were initially helped onto different carts. The carts then converged and both players were taken to the locker room on one cart.

Smith signed a two-year, $25 million contract as an unrestricted free agent earlier this offseason. He started 105 games during his eight seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, including 13 in 2025.

Gaye came into the league as an undrafted free agent in 2023 and has nine tackles and one sack during his career.

The Texans and Panthers play Friday night at Bank of America Stadium in the preseason finale for both teams.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

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