Texans surge after bye: Stroud’s 5 TDs, defense’s 8 sacks bury winless Chargers

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans got another huge game from C.J. Stroud and their beleaguered defense stepped up to get a victory over the winless Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

Stroud continued his strong play by throwing for 384 yards and tying a career high with five touchdown passes in the 44-22 rout . It’s Houston’s third win in four games after opening the season 0-4.

The defense tied a franchise record by sacking Justin Herbert eight times and forced two turnovers to bounce back after struggling in an overtime loss to the Giants before the bye.

“Very pleased with the defense,” coach DeMeco Ryans said. “I felt like the guys truly repped our style, felt the physicality from our guys … it was fun to watch when the quarterback drops back and our D-line is getting home, that’s back to what I’m used to seeing out of our defensive line.”

Stroud had two 63-yard touchdown passes on Sunday, finding Tank Dell in the second quarter and connecting with Kayshon Boutte early in the fourth. Those throws were his longest completions of the season.

He also threw a 17-yard TD to Xavier Hutchinson, a 13-yarder to Nico Collins and found Boutte for a 12-yard score just before halftime.

Stroud ranks second in the NFL by averaging 281.4 yards passing a game, and he and Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow are the only players this season to have at least 350 yards passing and five TD throws in a game this season.

“C.J. is a top quarterback in the league … because of his steadiness in the pocket, his resolve, his great energy all day,” Ryans said. “And he’s having a phenomenal year and he’s definitely deserving of all the recognition that he should get.”

His performance was even more impressive considering he wasn’t feeling well all week, saying that he had chills and barely practiced on Thursday.

“To have that type of performance under the weather was just a testament to our team and our resilience,” he said. “I’m grateful that God is allowing me to play this game even when I’m sick. I don’t know, I’m just really happy with what we were able to do off of a bye week.”

What’s working

Aside from Stroud’s work on Sunday, the pass rush was the star of Houston’s win. The Texans had combined for just seven sacks in their previous three games before Sunday’s breakout performance.

The eight sacks were a career-high for Herbert and it was only the fifth time since 1970 that the Chargers have allowed eight or more sacks.

Will Anderson Jr., Jadeveon Clowney and Sheldon Rankins had two sacks apiece to mark the first time in franchise history that three players have each had two sacks in a game.

Anderson leads the NFL with 9 1/2 sacks to help the Texans top the league with 29 this season.

Houston’s big pass-rushing day helped the team finish with 12 tackles for loss, which is the third most in a single game in franchise history.

What needs help

While Houston’s passing game has been the strength of the team this season, the running game has struggled to keep up. Woody Marks averaged just 3.9 yards a carry Sunday in the third game playing without starter David Montgomery, who is out with a groin injury.

The Texans rank 29th in the NFL by averaging just 87.1 yards rushing a game.

Stock up

Dell starred in his second game back after missing almost two years while recovering from a catastrophic knee injury. He had four receptions for 105 yards after catching just one pass for 43 yards in limited action against the Giants.

It was his fifth career 100-yards receiving game and his first since Oct. 31, 2024, against the Jets.

“He’s a confident young man,” Ryans said. “He knows his ability. He believes in himself. He put the work in and he was ready for this opportunity.”

Stock down

WR Marvin Harrison Jr. had just two receptions for 20 yards in his third game since a trade from Arizona.

Injuries

Ryans said Montgomery is improving and could return to practice this week. … S Reed Blankenship is likely to miss a third consecutive game on Sunday while recovering from a hand injury and a concussion.

Key number

125 — Boutte led the team with a career-high 125 yards receiving and two touchdowns on Sunday. He had just 194 yards receiving through his first seven games this season before his big game against the Chargers.

Next steps

The Texans visit the Browns on Sunday.

See AP’s full NFL coverage here