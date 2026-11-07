Texas A&M-CC wins 67-60 against Louisiana

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Binael Basil had 14 points in Texas A&M-Corpus Christi’s 67-60 victory over Louisiana-Lafayette on Friday.

Basil also had six rebounds for the Islanders (1-1). Daniel Michelini-Jackson scored 12 points while shooting 3 for 7 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line. Desmond Kent Jr. had 10 points and shot 3 of 8 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line.

Jamyron Keller finished with 19 points and two blocks for the Ragin’ Cajuns (0-2). Mekhi Cooper added 17 points and four assists for Louisiana. De’Vion Lavergne also had nine points and two steals.

Up next

Texas A&M-CC takes on Dallas Christian at home on Tuesday, and Louisiana hosts Southern University at New Orleans on Monday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.