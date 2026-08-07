Texas OL Cole Hutson returns to Longhorns as a 5th-year player after court ruling

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas offensive lineman Cole Hutson has returned to the team in training camp after gaining a fifth year of eligibility, the school announced Friday.

Hutson sued the NCAA last month in Texas for an extra year of college eligibility after the NCAA announced a new plan for athletes to have five years once they enter college. A federal judge recently ruled in favor of players like Hutson to grant them another year.

Hutson played in 48 games with 23 starts at three different positions in his career. He was undrafted after last season and did not earn a pro contract after participating in mini camps with the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys.