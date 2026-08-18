LA NACION

The 2026 preseason AP All-America college football team

The 2026 preseason Associated Press All-America team was announced Tuesday; top players were recognized across first and second teams

  • icono tiempo de lectura1 minuto de lectura'
LA NACION
The 2026 preseason AP All-America college football team
The 2026 preseason AP All-America college football team

The 2026 preseason Associated Press All-America team announced Tuesday:

First team offense

Quarterback — Dante Moore, fourth year, Oregon.

Running backs — Kewan Lacy, third year, Mississippi; Ahmad Hardy, third year, Missouri.

Tackles — Carter Smith, fifth year, Indiana; Trevor Goosby, fourth year, Texas.

Guards — Evan Tengesdahl, fourth year, Cincinnati; Shadre Hurst, fifth year, Houston.

Center — Kade Pieper, fourth year, Iowa.

Tight end — Trey’Dez Green, third year, LSU.

Wide receivers — Jeremiah Smith, third year, Ohio State; Malachi Toney, second year, Miami; Cam Coleman, third year, Texas.

All-purpose player — Wayne Knight, fifth year, UCLA.

Kicker — Tate Sandell, fifth year, Oklahoma.

First team defense

Edge — Colin Simmons, third year, Texas; Dylan Stewart, third year, South Carolina.

Tackles — A’Mauri Washington, fourth year, Oregon; David Stone, third year, Oklahoma.

Linebackers — Rasheem Biles, fourth year, Texas; Xavier Atkins, third year, Auburn; Rolijah Hardy, third year, Indiana.

Cornerbacks — Leonard Moore, third year, Notre Dame; Ellis Robinson IV, third year, Georgia.

Safeties — KJ Bolden, third year, Georgia; Koi Perich, third year, Oregon.

Defensive back — Bray Hubbard, fourth year, Alabama.

Punter — Evan Crenshaw, fifth year, Troy.

Second team offense

Quarterback — Trinidad Chambliss, fifth year, Mississippi.

Running backs — Mark Fletcher Jr., fourth year, Miami; LJ Martin, fourth year, BYU.

Tackles — Cayden Green, fourth year, Missouri; Jordan Seaton, third year, LSU.

Guards — Greg Johnson, fourth year, Minnesota; Luke Montgomery, fourth year, Ohio State.

Center — Drew Bobo, fifth season, Georgia.

Tight end — Terrance Carter Jr., fifth year, Texas Tech.

Wide receivers — Duce Robinson, fourth year, Florida State; Charlie Becker, third year, Indiana; KJ Duff, third year, Rutgers.

All-purpose player — Cam Cook, fourth year, West Virginia.

Kicker — Lucas Carneiro, fifth year, Mississippi.

Second team defense

Edge — Anthony Smith, fifth season, Minnesota; John Henry Daley, fourth year, Michigan.

Tackles — Tyrique Tucker, fifth year, Indiana; Will Echoles, third year, Mississippi.

Linebackers — Sammy Brown, third year Clemson; Raylen Wilson, fourth year, Georgia; Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, third year, Notre Dame.

Cornerbacks — Brandon Finney Jr., second year, Oregon; Zabien Brown, third year, Alabama.

Safeties — Brauntae Johnson, third year, Notre Dame; Ty Benefield, fourth year, LSU.

Defensive back — Kelley Jones, fourth year, Mississippi State.

Punter — Palmer Williams, fourth year, Baylor.

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here , visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college football coverage here

LA NACION
Más leídas
  1. Un pescador fue rescatado tras pasar 15 días atrapado en una bolsa de aire en una cueva inundada
    1

    Un pescador fue rescatado tras pasar 15 días atrapado en una bolsa de aire en una cueva inundada

  2. Apareció la palabra prohibida
    2

    Apareció la palabra prohibida

  3. Benjamín Vicuña rompió el silencio tras el escándalo con Icardi y fue tajante
    3

    Benjamín Vicuña rompió el silencio tras el escándalo con Mauro Icardi y fue tajante

  4. Randazzo evitó responsabilizar a Cristina Kirchner y tomó distancia de Schiavi y Jaime
    4

    Florencio Randazzo declaró como testigo en el juicio por Cuadernos: evitó responsabilizar a Cristina Kirchner y tomó distancia de Schiavi y Jaime