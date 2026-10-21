The 2027 full-size trucks you need to know about, according to Edmunds

This coming year will be filled with interesting opportunities if you’re planning to buy a new full-size truck. Two trucks are fully redesigned, and three others benefit from meaningful updates. To help you decide which truck might be best, Edmunds’ auto experts have compiled the essential information you need to know about the 2027 class of full-size light-duty trucks. All of the following prices include destination charges.

2027 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Chevrolet has fully redesigned the 2027 Silverado 1500. While the new truck looks similar to the current Silverado, it boasts new engines, fresh technology and more features. The engine lineup is headlined by two V-8 engines: a 402-horsepower 5.7-liter and a 481-horsepower 6.6-liter. They’re part of a powertrain lineup that also includes a 350-horsepower turbocharged four-cylinder and a 305-horsepower diesel-powered six-cylinder that gets the best fuel economy of the lineup. Depending on the configuration, the new Silverado tows up to 13,700 pounds and carries up to 2,340 pounds of payload.

Inside, a redesigned interior adds up to 60 inches of screens, and new driver-assistance tech is available. The new 2027 Silverado continues in regular-, extended- and crew-cab styles with seven trim levels ranging from the basic Work Truck to the luxurious High Country and off-road-ready ZR2.

Starting price: $41,395

2027 Ford F-150

It’s hard to think of a bigger automotive rivalry than the Chevy Silverado vs. Ford F-150, and the 2027 F-150 receives a few updates of its own. Under the hood is a new standard engine, a turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6. It produces the same maximum power as last year’s 2.7-liter V-6 but Ford says the new engine delivers peak torque sooner than the old V-6, which should make the truck feel a little livelier pulling away from a stop. Ford is also making the optional 5.0-liter V-8 engine more widely available across the F-150 lineup.

Edmunds has long appreciated the F-150’s wide range of configurations and trim levels, and that continues for 2027. Based on the XLT trim level, a new F-150 Carhartt debuts with rugged-looking interior materials and exclusive appearance details. Lower-priced versions of the popular F-150 Tremor and Raptor off-road models are also available, better accommodating stretched budgets. Finally, Ford has improved its BlueCruise hands-free driving technology, which now works while towing, matching the similar Super Cruise tech in the Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra.

Estimated starting price: $40,500

2027 GMC Sierra 1500

Like its corporate cousin, the Chevrolet Silverado, the Sierra 1500 is redesigned and offers the same cab styles and powertrain lineup, but with slightly lower maximum towing and payload capacities. GMC positions the Sierra as a premium alternative to the Chevy, with unique exterior design and interior detailing at a higher price.

Both trucks offer an available three-screen dashboard featuring a 12.2-inch driver display, 16.3-inch center touchscreen, and 11.5-inch front passenger touchscreen. Add the optional head-up display and rear camera mirror, and you get 60 inches of screens to consult. Another new feature is the available Multi-Flex center console. You can configure it as a large flat surface that’s perfect for working on a laptop or having a meal on the go.

Starting price: $51,295

2027 Ram 1500

Two new versions of the Ram 1500 debut in 2027. The first is the Rumble Bee, a new performance truck that prioritizes on-road handling and acceleration. It features a wide-body design and one of three available V-8 engines, including a supercharged 6.2-liter that cranks out 777 horsepower. Incredibly, Ram quotes a top speed of 170 mph for the most powerful version, the SRT Rumble Bee.

If off-roading is more your thing, you’ll certainly like the Ram 1500 SRT TRX. After a brief hiatus, the TRX is back, this time with that 777-horsepower V-8. The 2027 TRX also gains a reworked suspension and a plusher interior, but rest assured that it still has not lost its bonkers off-roading mojo.

Starting price: $45,370

2027 Toyota Tundra

Toyota has sharpened the Tundra’s styling for 2027, and a new Honeycomb color is available for the TRD Pro off-road model. It’s also launching another off-road-focused version called the Trailhunter. Designed for overlanding, a form of off-roading that typically involves extended and relaxed trips, the Trailhunter features all-terrain tires, a specially tuned suspension, underbody skid plates, and Toyota’s arsenal of off-roading tech, including a low-speed cruise control system for trail driving.

Inside the Tundra, a next-generation version of Toyota’s infotainment system debuts with a standard 14-inch touchscreen. The Tundra’s comprehensive package of driver assistance systems gains improved detection capabilities.

Estimated starting price: $44,000

Edmunds says

Whether you want power and performance, the latest infotainment and safety technology, or a more affordable model that’s ready for off-roading right out of the box, there is a 2027 model-year full-size pickup truck to fulfill your requirements. You might even find one that provides all of those things, and more.

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This story was provided to The Associated Press by the automotive website Edmunds .

Christian Wardlaw is a contributor at Edmunds.