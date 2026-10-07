The 5 future vehicles you need to watch for, according to Edmunds

Fall is typically when automakers release the majority of their models for the new year. Most will be continuations of prior designs, but there’s also a good number that are all-new or getting major redesigns. If you’re thinking about buying a new vehicle in the next six months, it can be useful to know which ones have major changes or offer notable breakthroughs. To give you an inside scoop on what’s coming down the pike in the next few months, the automotive experts at Edmunds have picked five vehicles that promise to be well worth the wait.

Small SUV: 2027 Nissan Rogue Hybrid

Nissan’s best-selling model is getting its first full redesign since 2021, and it’s a significant one. The fourth-generation Rogue small SUV debuts with a new hybrid powertrain called E-Power that works more like an electric vehicle than a traditional hybrid. A small gas engine acts as a generator, recharging a battery that powers the electric motors driving the Rogue. The result is reduced noise and quicker acceleration compared to the regular Rogue, Nissan says. Nissan also estimates that the Rogue Hybrid will get 38 mpg in combined city/highway driving. That’s a bit less than what the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4 hybrids can do, but it’s still very good for a small SUV.

Starting price: $37,065, including destination fees

Three-row SUV: 2028 Toyota Highlander

The Highlander undergoes a massive change for 2028, becoming an all-electric three-row SUV with a quoted range of up to 320 miles. Buyers who still want a gas- or hybrid-powered three-row Toyota SUV will need to look at the larger Grand Highlander. But you needn’t step up to the bigger version to get a reasonably comfortable third row, even for adults. Edmunds’ first drive in the new all-electric Highlander showed the new version’s way-back seat to be much more comfortable than the outgoing model’s. Besides the Hyundai Ioniq 9 and Kia EV9, there aren’t many three-row EVs aimed at bigger families, so we’re excited to see Toyota offering an all-new alternative.

Estimated starting price: $60,000

Luxury SUV: 2027 Audi Q9

At the same time Audi is sunsetting the longstanding A8 flagship sedan, it’s adding a new full-size three-row SUV. The 2027 Q9 is the largest vehicle Audi has ever built, and it’s aimed squarely at rival German stalwarts like the BMW X7 and Mercedes-Benz GLS. Power comes from a 429-horsepower turbocharged V6. Inside, there’s seating for seven or a more premium six-passenger layout with second-row captain’s chairs. The Q9’s third-row seating area is considerably roomier than the one in the Q7, which also gets a redesign this year. Audi has also fitted the Q9 with all of its latest technology and driver assist features.

Starting price: $89,095, including destination

Compact pickup: 2027 Slate Truck

No 2027 model has generated more buzz among budget-conscious shoppers than the Slate Truck, the debut model from an American startup automotive company. The Truck is a bare-bones two-seat electric pickup that’s smaller than a Ford Maverick. By design, it comes without factory paint or even an infotainment touchscreen. Instead, buyers are encouraged to personalize it to their liking, up to and including the option to turn the cargo bed into a seating area and effectively turn the Truck into a five-seat SUV. The Slate Truck is an intriguing option for affordable vehicle, but go in with your eyes wide open: It lacks many features you might take for granted in other vehicles, and its estimated range of just 205 miles is a concern.

Starting price: $26,400, including destination

Full-size pickup: 2027 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Chevrolet’s full-size truck is getting its first redesign since 2019, and that should make it a more capable rival to the Ford F-150, Ram 1500 and Toyota Tacoma. The 2027 Silverado 1500 brings a bolder exterior design, a new interior and a standard 16.3-inch touchscreen. Two new V8 engine options join the carryover turbocharged four-cylinder and diesel six-cylinder. The 5.7-liter V8 produces 402 horsepower, while the larger 6.2-liter V8 cranks out 481 horsepower. Both are more powerful than the Silverado’s previous V8s. Expect Super Cruise — GM’s hands-free driving technology — to be available on top trims. And like all full-size trucks, there will be many variants — seven to be exact, topping out at more than $80,000 for the off-road-oriented ZR2 or the luxurious High Country.

Estimated starting price: $40,000

Edmunds says

The new model year is jam-packed with big updates for some of the most popular vehicles on the market. These models we listed above will have some significant advantages over a vehicle in the here and now. Buyers shopping for new wheels will have a lot of exciting options to choose from in the next few months.

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This story was provided to The Associated Press by the automotive website Edmunds . Josh Jacquot is a contributor at Edmunds.