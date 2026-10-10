The airport in the Saudi capital has been attacked again, officials say
An airport in the Saudi capital faces a new attack; officials have evacuated the facility and halted all air traffic
- 1 minuto de lectura'
CAIRO (AP) — Two regional officials say the airport in the Saudi capital has been attacked again.
One official said the Riyadh airport has been evacuated, and the other said air traffic has stopped. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak to the media.
King Khalid International Airport has been targeted multiple times this week, with three Saudi civilians including a pilot killed on Thursday.
Iran-backed Houthi rebels in neighboring Yemen have claimed responsibility for those attacks. There was no immediate Houthi statement Saturday.
The airport issued a terse alert telling passengers to check with airlines to confirm flights before going there.
Fighting in Yemen between the Houthis and the Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces has escalated, with a Saudi-led coalition providing air support for government forces in an attempt to reverse recent Houthi gains along the Red Sea.
- 1
- 2
Agenda de TV y streaming del sábado: Colapinto en Singapur, River, Messi, Top 14, Shanghái y MotoGP
- 3
Lula publicó un video contra Bolsonaro en la antesala del balotaje presidencial
- 4
Se viene un nuevo frente que traerá tormentas con hasta 80 mm de agua en pocas horas, sudestada, ráfagas de 70 km/h y temperaturas frescas: las zonas afectadas