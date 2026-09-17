The boos have started at Man United after another troubled start to the season

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — The boos that rang round Old Trafford on Wednesday have become a familiar sound in recent times.

For Michael Carrick, however, it is a new experience after a whirlwind start at Manchester United, which saw him inject a new sense of optimism into the club on the wave of high profile wins and a return to the Champions League.

So impressive was Carrick’s tenure as stand-in coach when stepping into the shoes of the fired Ruben Amorim last season that he was rewarded with a long-term contract and the opportunity to bring the good times back to a club that has been in decline for more than a decade.

Things feel anything but good at United right now after a troubled start to the campaign, which has seen it lose three of its opening six games and crash out of the English League Cup.

Add to that the news that its most exciting academy prospect has asked to leave , while fans have launched fresh protests against the ownership.

Then there was the error by VAR officials which cost United the match against fierce rival Manchester City last week.

Going into the first international break of the season, the pressure is already mounting on Carrick ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash with winless Fulham.

“When we win, people say I’m doing a good job. If we don’t win or don’t get results, then a lot of it is on me. I accept that. I’m not hiding away from any of that,” Carrick said.

As a player, Carrick knew almost nothing but success as part of club icon Alex Ferguson’s last great squad, winning the Champions League in 2008 and a full set of domestic trophies.

He was beloved by fans, but that will only go so far if he is unable to turn performances around.

Carrick is the seventh permanent manager since the retirement of Ferguson in 2013 and follows in the footsteps of top-tier names like Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho, who failed to return United to the summit of English soccer.

United has not won the Premier League title since Ferguson’s final season and Carrick’s team is already eight points adrift of leaders Arsenal and City going into the next round of games.

There is no suggestion that his position is under threat, but Carrick is fully aware of the expectations at a club that is desperate to return to the top.

“It feels bad at the moment because we haven’t had a great week, or two or three weeks, but that doesn’t mean you can’t win another game of football quickly,” he said. "The players have shown before what they’re capable of doing, and we have as a group. It doesn’t count for much, it’s always about what happens next. That’s the ultimate challenge.

“We’ve certainly got to deal with this moment in a good way.”

Key matchups

Tottenham vs. Aston Villa is a high pressure game, with both teams winless at the start of the season. Spurs spent $400 million on new players but is yet to even score a goal in the Premier League and crashed out of the League Cup midweek.

Villa is still coming to terms with the loss of most of its star players and has managed just one draw from four games.

Defending champion Arsenal is at Brighton and Man City hosts Sunderland.

Players to watch

Liverpool fans are waiting to see new signing Bradley Barcola make a big impact following his move from Paris Saint-Germain. Liverpool travels to Bournemouth on Sunday.

Out of action

Chelsea's Joao Pedro has pulled out of Brazil's upcoming friendlies because of injury.

Off the field

All eyes on VAR this weekend. After last week's high-profile blunder saw Erling Haaland wrongly awarded the winning goal against Manchester United, VAR Matt Donohue and assistant Blake Antrobus have been stood down for this round of fixtures.

Pro Ref, the governing body for English soccer officials, will be keen to avoid any further mishaps before the international break.

James Robson is at https://x.com/jamesalanrobson

See AP’s full soccer coverage here