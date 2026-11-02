The Buccaneers are back in the NFC South race thanks to a dominant offensive line and run game

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A two-game winning streak has been good enough to put the Tampa Bay Buccaneers back in the race for the NFC South title.

The Buccaneers followed up a rout of the defending division champion Carolina Panthers with a 16-0 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

They’ve gone from 0-4 to 3-5, just a half-game behind the Panthers (3-4) and even with the Falcons.

“It starts in practice,” coach Todd Bowles said of the turnaround. “It’s been like that, but now it feels like everybody is on board and they’re on the same page. The effort has been there, but being on the same page is important. Everybody is seeing why we lose, why we make this mistake, why we do something good, how we do it, what’s our formula. … It looks like everybody is buying in there and seeing it and repeating it on a daily basis. It’s kind of turning around for us a little bit right now.”

Baker Mayfield returned after missing three games with a broken thumb to help lead the team to the past two wins, but he hasn’t had to do much. He didn’t even complete a pass against Atlanta and handed off 52 times to Bucky Irving and Kenny Gainwell.

The Buccaneers became the first team in 52 years to play a game without completing a pass — Mayfield was 0 for 3 in a driving rainstorm. They didn’t have to throw because the offensive line dominated, paving the way for a franchise-record 324 yards rushing.

The Bucs have recorded three of the top 10 rushing games in team history over the past four weeks. They had 258 yards rushing in a 43-13 win at Carolina last week. They ran for 241 yards in a 24-16 victory at Dallas on Oct. 8.

“It’s just being able to come out and know the (team’s) identity; we want to start with running the football,” Irving said. “We want to set the tone. Every game is not going to be like that. (There are) going to be games where our receivers are going off and we’ve got good looks in the passing game, but for the past two games, we’ve been gassing it in the run game.”

The schedule gets tougher for Tampa Bay. They face the Bears and Lions on the road sandwiched around a bye. However, their final six games are against teams that do not currently have a winning record.

“I think there’s so much room for improvement still,” two-time All-Pro tackle Tristan Wirfs said. “We’ve still got to capitalize off those turnovers with incredible field position that the defense gives us. So, just continuing to get better and knowing that our destiny is in our hands and we hold the pen to our story. I think everyone is coming in every day with a good attitude, bringing good effort, fighting for a common goal just to improve every day. We’ll look up at the end of the season and see where we are at, and you know if we get into the dance, I don’t want to get ahead of myself but at the end of the day that’s all it’s about is getting there so that’s what we’re trying to do.”

What’s working

Running game. The Buccaneers have 823 yards rushing in their three victories for an average of 274.3 per game.

What needs help

Passing game. The Buccaneers will eventually need Mayfield and the receivers to get in a rhythm and produce.

Stock up

Offensive line. The unit struggled in the first four games but has been outstanding, especially in run blocking, in three of the last four.

Stock down

Mayfield. Only because the Bucs didn’t need him to do anything except hand off.

Injuries

OLB Yaya Diaby has a sprained MCL. Bowles isn't sure when he'll return. ... WR Emeka Egbuka (foot) could be back this week.

Key number

90% — The Buccaneers called a designed run on 90% of plays against the Falcons, the highest rate in an NFL game since 2021 and the second-highest rate in a game in the Next Gen Stats era.

Next steps

The Bucs visit Chicago for a primetime game on Sunday night.

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