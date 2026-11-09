The Cardinals' listless loss in Seattle cements status as a seller at NFL's trade deadline

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The encore for Minshew Magic turned into Minshew Mediocrity, cementing the Arizona Cardinals' status as sellers as the NFL's trade deadline approaches on Tuesday.

It was a disappointing development for the franchise, which had a chance to move into the playoff conversation after a come-from-behind win over the Dallas Cowboys last week. But they regressed Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks in quarterback Gardner Minshew's first start of the season, falling 17-3 in a game where the offense managed just 198 total yards.

The Cardinals got more bad news Monday when coach Mike LaFleur revealed wide receiver Michael Wilson is out for the season because of a fracture in his neck. He had 546 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

LaFleur put on a brave face after the surprise announcement, but it's fair to wonder how a banged-up offense will score many points.

“That's what we signed up to do,” LaFleur said. "No one's going to feel sorry for you. You get these guys ready, whoever we've got lined up, whoever is up on game day, we get them ready to go play football. That's the good part about being where your feet are and not looking too far ahead.

“We have an opportunity to go 1-0 this week. Put together the best plan we can as coaches, provide as much clarity as we can, and let these guys go shoot their shot. We've got more than capable guys.”

Now that the Cardinals' small flame of postseason hope has been all but snuffed out, general manager Monti Ossenfort will likely concentrate on making moves that can bolster the team's chances in 2027 and beyond. There are multiple players who could be traded, including edge rusher Josh Sweat and safety Budda Baker.

What’s working

The Cardinals' defense did its part Sunday, holding the Seahawks and backup quarterback Drew Lock to just 295 total yards. That allowed Arizona's offense multiple chances to get back into the game during the second half, though it couldn't take advantage.

“From a defensive perspective, I think we battled," Baker said Sunday. "We battled, we were resilient at times, just taking it one play at a time. I know we had some defensive penalties that we can control and do better, like jumping offsides and stuff like that. I think the defense, we fought hard but we just didn’t get it done.”

What needs help

The team's red zone offense continues to be a problem with no touchdowns despite two trips inside the 20-yard line. LaFleur put some of the blame on himself, saying he needs to make quicker play-calling decisions.

“I know we can operate better than what we did today and I know I can get some of those calls in a little bit faster where guys don’t feel rushed,” he said Sunday. “The whole point of good offensive football is to go up there and everyone’s calm and it’s already a tough enough environment right here, but that’s where it started for us.”

Stock up

Safety Andrew Wingard has been a great free agent signing for the Cardinals on a $3 million, one-year deal during the offseason. Wingard had a team-high 12 tackles against the Seahawks, helping lead the team's defensive turnaround after a slow start to the season.

Stock down

Minshew is now 17-31 as a starting quarterback after Sunday's loss. The 30-year-old wasn't terrible against the Seahawks, completing 21 of 30 passes for 166 yards, but he's not really a consistent difference-maker who can elevate an offense.

It remains to be seen how much longer Minshew remains the starter. If the Cardinals remain out of playoff contention, it will be tempting to give rookie Carson Beck a chance to see if he could be a long-term solution.

Injuries

Wilson is the latest Cardinals receiver to be lost for the season, joining Kendrick Bourne (ankle) and Jalen Brooks (arm). Center Hjalte Froholdt (concussion) and defensive lineman Roy Lopez (toe) are still being evaluated. Minshew had tests done on his ailing throwing arm and his status is uncertain.

Key number

11 — That's the length of the Cardinals' losing streak against the rival Seahawks, which dates to Jan. 9, 2022.

Next steps

The Cardinals try to snap their 10-game home losing streak when they host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

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