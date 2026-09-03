The Clippers are the latest pro sports franchise punished for rules violations; here are some others

The NBA announced severe punishments against the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday for violating salary cap circumvention rules, including suspending owner Steve Ballmer for one year, fining the team $30 million and forcing the organization to forfeit five first-round draft picks.

The Clippers are the latest team to be hit with harsh penalties. Here is a look at some other notable punishments that teams, owners, executives and coaches have been dealt for skirting league rules:

Houston Astros

— In 2020, Astros manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow and Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora lost their jobs over Houston's illicit use of electronics to steal signs en route to a 2017 World Series championship. Hinch and Luhnow were suspended for one year by MLB and subsequently fired by the Astros, and Boston let go of Cora — Houston's bench coach in 2017 — before MLB issued a similar one-year ban. Houston was also fined $5 million and forfeit two first- and second-round draft picks.

New England Patriots

— In a 2007 scandal referred to as “Spygate,” the Patriots were caught videotaping opposing team signals. The Patriots lost a 2007 first-round draft pick and were fined $250,000. Coach Bill Belichick was fined $500,000.

— In 2015, the Patriots were fined $1 million and docked two draft picks for “Deflategate,” and quarterback Tom Brady was suspended for the first four games of the 2016 season. The Patriots were found to have improperly deflated footballs used in games.

Minnesota Timberwolves

— In 2000, the Timberwolves were penalized for circumventing the NBA salary cap in a deal involving Joe Smith. The leagued fined Minnesota $3.5 million, stripped them of five first-round draft picks (after appeals, the T'Wolves got two of those back). The league suspended Minnesota owner Glen Taylor and general manager Kevin McHale for one year without pay. Joe Smith’s contract was voided and he became a free agent.

Washington Commanders

— In 2021, the NFL fined the Commanders $10 million and owner Dan Snyder was forced to step away from day-to-day operations for several months after an independent investigation found the organization’s workplace “highly unprofessional,” especially for women. The league's investigation revealed that ownership and senior officials paid little attention to sexual harassment and other workplace issues. The punishment came before the team was named the Commanders and instead was called the Washington Football Team.

McLaren Mercedes

— In 2007, the World Motor Sport Council fined McLaren Mercedes $100 million and stripped the Formula One team of all 2007 constructors’ championship points after it was accused of using leaked secret data from rival Ferrari.

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