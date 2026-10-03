The Courage shut out the Reign 1-0 to climb above playoff line

Forward Gianna Paul scored her first National Women's Soccer League goal to lift the North Carolina Courage over the Seattle Reign 1-0 on Friday night.

In the first game of the NWSL’s Friday lineup, the San Diego Wave beat the Orlando Pride 2-1.

Paul scored the game’s only goal in the 48th minute with her deflected shot finding the back of the net. Courage goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan made five saves for her eighth clean sheet of the season.

With the win, the Courage (13-11-3) moved above the playoff line to seventh in the standings.

The loss at Lumen Field snapped a seven-match home unbeaten streak for the Reign (12-11-4) and moved Seattle below the playoff line into ninth.

Wave clinch playoff spot

Lia Godrey and Gia Corley scored to give the Wave (16-8-3) a 2-1 win over Orlando. With the victory, the Wave became the second NWSL team to clinch a playoff berth.

Off a throw-in, San Diego forward Trinity Byars collected the ball and found Godfrey for the opening goal in the fourth minute. Corley finished off the rebound in the 22nd minute to double the lead.

Wave defender Kennedy Wesley fouled Barbra Banda in the box. The Pride forward converted the penalty kick to narrow the gap to 2-1.

The Pride (10-14-3) have dropped consecutive games at home.

The Wave joins Gotham FC as the first two teams to clinch playoff berths.

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