There is perhaps no more potent symbol of Moscow's illegal annexation of Crimea than the bridge connecting the peninsula with Russia over the Kerch Strait — and it has come under repeated Ukrainian attacks since the nearly 5-year-old war began.

The Kerch Bridge is a key artery for military and civilian supplies to Crimea, which was seized in defiance of international law by Russia in 2014. The span serves as a concrete and steel assertion of that Kremlin control.

The latest attacks came on Monday and Tuesday. The Ukrainian General Staff said an arch and a span of the bridge’s road section collapsed into the water, severing the link for vehicular traffic, while the railway line was still standing but with a damaged arch.

“The symbol of the occupation has cracked,” the Ukrainian General Staff said in a statement.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the bridge was struck with a combination of drones and missiles, part of a complex operation in the works for weeks. This way, Kyiv was “reminding Russia that war will always return to where it began,” he said.

Crimea extends south of Ukraine's mainland

The Crimean Peninsula extends south from Ukraine’s mainland, with road connections on two isthmuses, one of which is less than 2 kilometers (1 mile) wide, and by a bridge from a narrow spit. Those links to Ukraine go into territory that is occupied by Russian forces that come under attack from the Ukrainian military.

The bridge, which connects Crimea’s eastern extremity with Russia’s Krasnodar region, provides the only fixed link that steers clear of Russian-held land.

The 19-kilometer (12-mile) bridge over the Kerch Strait that links the Black and Azov seas carries road and rail traffic on separate sections and is vital to sustaining Russia’s military operations. It also carries supplies to Crimean cities such as Sevastopol, Simferopol and Yalta.

The bridge is a symbol of Russian pride

The bridge is the longest in Europe and the object of considerable pride for Russia. Construction began in 2016, despite strong objections from Ukraine, and was completed in little over two years. The pace of construction was impressive but led some critics to question whether it was hastily designed and built.

President Vladimir Putin drove across the bridge at its formal opening on May 15, 2018. Putin is closely connected to construction tycoon Arkady Rotenberg, whose company got the $3.5 billion contract for the bridge.

For Ukrainians, the bridge is the most visible and persistent reminder of Russia’s claim over Crimea.

The bridge has come under several Ukrainian attacks since Russia’s full-scale invasion of its neighbor in 2022. The first was in October of that year from what Moscow said was a truck bomb, temporarily halting rail and vehicular traffic. Putin drove over it in December 2022 after repairs.

In July 2023, two maritime drones struck the bridge, killing two people on the span, according to Russia’s Investigative Committee.

Zelenskyy says the latest attacks were weeks in the making

The attacks on Monday and Tuesday were the culmination of weeks of preparatory strikes in several stages, Zelenskyy said on social media.

Ukrainian forces knocked out defense systems, radars, electronic warfare equipment and other designated targets before launching Monday night’s final attack, he said.

Domestically developed long-range drones struck the bridge’s road section during the night while Ukraine’s Neptune missiles and other drones aimed at the rail section, he said, adding that the final blow came from precision-guided Flamingo missiles.

Russia’s Investigative Committee said the bridge was attacked by drones on both days and sustained damage. It did not elaborate on the extent of the damage.

Russian-installed officials in Crimea said bridge traffic has been halted, and they urged travelers to avoid it. Train traffic on the span later resumed, they said.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said “there is no doubt that the bridge will be restored and will be even better than it was before.”

Monday's attack halted vehicular traffic on the bridge for hours and delayed several trains. Peskov described the damage from that attack as “insignificant.”