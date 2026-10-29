The Latest: Trump and Obama make closing stretch appeals

Georgia Democrats rallied with former President Barack Obama and President Donald Trump tried to energize his base in Ohio as both parties offered closing messages ahead of Tuesday's Election Day .

Trump called for the criminal prosecution of the Democratic candidate running for Senate in Alaska on Wednesday after revelations that her campaign appeared to be involved in recruiting a candidate with the same name as Republican incumbent Dan Sullivan. Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy posted early Thursday on social media, ordering a probe over whether the Peltola campaign should face charges.

A federal judge rejected a Trump administration request to stop California from processing the ballots of up to 20,000 people over allegations that they are likely noncitizens, warning it would “wreak havoc” on the midterm elections. The ruling comes as more than 3.7 million people have already voted in the state.

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Alaska governor orders state probe over whether Peltola campaign should face charges

Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s directive, posted early Thursday on social media, comes a day after Trump called for the criminal prosecution of Democratic Senate candidate Mary Peltola.

It all comes following revelations that Peltola’s campaign appeared to be involved in recruiting a candidate with the same name as Republican incumbent Dan Sullivan.

During a campaign stop on Wednesday, Peltola suggested the Times’ report was a “distraction” from issues such as Sen. Sullivan’s support of the war in Iran.

Sununu says he would follow Collins’ example

New Hampshire Republican John E. Sununu says his former Senate colleague Susan Collins has been a “great model” for standing up to Trump.

Sununu, who is trying to regain the seat he lost in 2008, was asked during a debate Wednesday night to name a Republican member of Congress who has done what he promises to do: Oppose Trump on a key issue and remain effective.

“Susan Collins is a great example, a great model,” said Sununu, who is facing Democratic Rep. Chris Pappas in the race for an open seat. “She stands up for what she believes in, I’ll stand up for what I believe in.”

Collins, who is being challenged by Democrat Troy Jackson, has broken with Trump over the years but Democrats argue she is still too close to him.

Pappas repeatedly linked Sununu to Trump during the debate, including after Sununu criticized him for campaigning with former Vice President Kamala Harris last weekend.

Judge says Trump effort to segregate California ballots would ‘wreak havoc’

A federal judge rejected on Wednesday a Trump administration request to stop California from processing the ballots of up to 20,000 people over allegations they are likely noncitizens, warning it would “wreak havoc” on the midterm elections.

The ruling by U.S. District Judge David O. Carter comes as more than 3.7 million people have already voted in the state.

“Eroded trust in our democracy is irreparable. Once a vote is segregated, lasting harm has occurred,” Carter wrote. “If the Executive can discount votes and threaten an ongoing election due to unproven allegations, then our democracy is in danger. This Court declines to be a party to such process.”

Prosecutors for the Justice Department said they would immediately appeal the decision.

The decision is the latest legal setback for Trump in his efforts to expand federal control over state-run elections ahead of voting that will decide control of Congress for the rest of his term.

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Trump wants Democratic Alaska Senate candidate prosecuted over spoiler controversy

Trump called for the criminal prosecution of the Democratic candidate running for Senate in Alaska on Wednesday after revelations that her campaign appeared to be involved in recruiting a candidate with the same name as Republican incumbent Dan Sullivan.

The race is among a handful of Senate contests this year expected to determine control of the chamber. Trump had previously directed his Department of Justice to sue to block certification of the Senate race should Democrat Mary Peltola defeat Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan.

“I think they should be prosecuted,” the Republican president said about Peltola and the other Sullivan, responding to questions about a report in The New York Times.

The newspaper obtained text messages between members of Peltola’s campaign discussing recruiting people with the same name as the two-term Republican before landing on a retired schoolteacher named Dan J. Sullivan, now one of four candidates on the ranked vote ballot in the general election.

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Trump and Obama appeal to voters in pivotal states

Georgia Democrats rallied with former President Barack Obama Wednesday night, at the same time President Donald Trump was in Ohio attempting to energize his base, as both parties began crystallizing their closing messages ahead of next week’s midterm elections .

Trump has been on a weekslong sprint around the country, doing 20-plus rallies this month alone while packing upcoming days with more travel. But as Americans confront record fuel prices , rising costs and an unpopular war in Iran , the president has been keeping his focus on states that he won handily two years ago.

“If you can get out to vote,” Trump told a raucous crowd in Chillicothe, south of Columbus, Ohio’s capital, “we’re going to have a tremendous victory.”

The last Democratic president to serve two terms, Obama is increasingly campaigning for his party and gleefully acting as a foil to Trump — including criticizing the Republican for spending too much time leading White House renovations and for becoming wealthier while in office.

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