The Latest: Trump hails ‘truly great friendship’ with China’s Xi Jinping as summit begins

President Donald Trump on Thursday hailed the “truly great friendship” he's forged with Xi Jinping as the Chinese leader began his highly anticipated state visit .

While Trump has many thorny issues to discuss with the president of America’s biggest economic rival, he focused on his long relationship with Xi as the two gathered with aides for opening remarks before formal talks.

Reporters from CNN, MS NOW and Politico have returned to the White House Thursday afternoon, hours after a federal judge temporarily blocked Trump’s ban of three news outlets. Despite the ruling, the journalists were initially denied access Thursday morning. The back-and-forth was the latest in an extraordinary showdown between Trump and media outlets whose coverage he dislikes.

Here's the latest:

Xi departs the White House

The Chinese leader left from the North Portico of the White House around 1:30 pm.

Before he climbed into his limo, Xi shook hands with Trump and the men briefly spoke about the meeting they had.

Xi will return later Thursday evening for the state dinner.

Xi says there can be more direct flights between US and China

In his remarks at the White House, Xi said the two countries “may also increase direct flights to facilitate two-way travel and trade.”

The number of direct flights between the U.S. and China fell during the COVID-19 pandemic and has yet to recover to the pre-pandemic level.

Xi also said China is willing to strengthen cooperation with the U.S. on counternarcotics and law enforcement and that the two militaries “should maintain regular dialogue, and improve mechanisms for crisis communication and prevention.”

Trump answers questions about Xi meeting with riff about granite

After they toured the helipad and Marine One, Trump and Xi were peppered with questions from reporters about their Oval Office meeting.

Did they talk about Iran? Taiwan? Perhaps artificial intelligence?

But the U.S. president seemed to have only one thing on his mind.

“He likes granite,” Trump said, referring to Xi. “He’s an expert on stone, aside from many other things — and he loves good granite.”

Trump has long crowed about how the new helipad — featuring extensive granite that he boasts will have a “million-year life,” as well as a large insignia reading the “Seal of the President of the United States” — would impress Xi.

Trump and Xi climb aboard presidential helicopter on new White House helipad

“We had a great meeting” Trump said as the leaders approached the helipad with a green presidential helicopter parked on it. Xi said nothing.

Trump could then be seen gesturing as he showed Xi the letters of the helipad’s presidential seal, prompting Xi to nod.

The leaders later climbed aboard the presidential helicopter, which is known as Marine One when the president is aboard. They could be seen talking to the pilots, though what was said was unclear.

Trump and Xi also appeared to point at the sweeping construction site that is Trump’s planned ballroom, which is being built nearby.

Trump has bragged for weeks about rushing to finish the helicopter landing area in time for a visit by the head of China’s Communist Party — setting up his chance to show it off for Xi.

Energy secretary says administration asking refiners to cut exports to bring down diesel prices

Energy Secretary Chris Wright said the Trump administration is asking diesel exporters to voluntarily cut exports while prices are high and supplies are tight.

Wright told reporters after an event in Allentown, Pennsylvania, that exporters were told: “‘You gotta put Americans first. Reduce a little bit your exports overseas, put some more diesel into the United States. Let’s grow our diesel inventories, let’s push prices down.’”

Wright said wholesale diesel prices dropped over 15 cents on Wednesday in the U.S. He added, “We need to see more of that diesel staying here to bring immediate relief to American buyers of diesel.”

Wright said the administration is working on other measures to bring down diesel prices and help refiners produce more but he couldn’t discuss those ideas yet.

Trump FDA nominee Heidi Overton voices support for vaccines

The president’s nominee to lead the Food and Drug Administration faced questions Thursday from senators who will vote on her nomination to lead the federal agency.

A physician and top White House adviser, Dr. Heidi Overton has worked on administration health efforts. That included a plan from Trump announced last month to break up longtime combination vaccines for children over safety concerns.

Overton said Thursday that FDA-approved vaccines remain safe and effective. She also responded to questions about FDA’s oversight of the abortion pill and vaping products.

The committee with vote on her nomination later.

In her current role as a domestic policy adviser, Overton also worked on White House health initiatives including the revamped food pyramid . Previously she was an executive at the America First Policy Institute, authoring papers critical of abortion and transgender care.

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Democrats say oil and gas donations to Trump resulted in billions in tax breaks

Top Senate Democrats said in a scathing report Thursday that the oil and gas industry was rewarded with tax breaks, subsidies and regulatory rollbacks after it made hundreds of millions of dollars in campaign donations to then-candidate Trump.

The report by Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and Sheldon Whitehouse, the top Democrat on the Senate environment panel, says donations by oil and gas companies resulted in hundreds of billions of dollars in tax breaks and revenues as the Trump administration boosted fossil fuels.

The report says the industry contributed more than $200 million in campaign donations and at least $19 million to Trump’s inauguration.

White House spokeswoman Taylor Rodgers said Democrats “should do some self-reflection on their ties to the so-called ‘green’ energy industry,” adding that “they wasted billions of American taxpayer dollars in the name of the Green New Scam.”

US cybersecurity agency releases its report for the midterms

The agency is laying out potential threats to election systems and listing services it can offer to election officials to protect the vote.

Its report comes just 40 days before Election Day in the midterms and after state election officials have complained that they’ve not been getting the level of cooperation from the agency they’ve had in previous elections.

The Trump administration gutted the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency’s election work last year. It cut some 1,000 employees and slashed $10 million from two cybersecurity initiatives. That forced state and local election officials to pay for private services to ensure they were prepared for this year’s midterms.

CISA, as the agency is known, is housed under the Department of Homeland Security. Since its founding in 2018, it has helped warn state and local election officials about potential threats from foreign governments.

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Human Rights Watch voices low expectations for summit

At least one group has low expectations for what might come out of Trump’s meeting with China’s President Xi Jinping — Human Rights Watch.

“Human rights are not likely to be on the agenda, as both leaders have shown disregard for international human rights norms meant to constrain state power,” said Maya Wang, HRW’s Deputy Asia Director, writing in an emailed statement.

Trump and Xi were cited in HRW’s World Report 2026 as being major factors in imperiling a rules-based international order.

Dozens of people protest against Xi outside the White House

The protesters are waving Taiwanese flags and holding signs calling for religious freedom and an end to what they call dictatorship.

Some wore white T-shirts reading, “End the CCP,” an acronym for the Chinese Communist Party, while others held up a large banner declaring, “The CCP’s crimes against humanity are countless.”

Others held black-and-white photographs of Xi with large red X’s over his face.

Around 200 supporters of the Chinese leader also gathered outside the Waldorf Astoria hotel, where Xi is staying, waving Chinese and American flags and chanting, “Welcome, welcome, a warm welcome.”

US farmers are watching China’s promises to buy more soybeans

After the previous US-China summit in May, the White House announced that China agreed to buy $17 billion annually in American agricultural products. That was atop China’s earlier commitment in October 2025 to purchase soybeans.

The deal restored an export market for farmers struggling with high fuel and fertilizer prices. But while soybean purchases have doubled since last year, China had only bought $3.9 billion worth of other U.S. agricultural products in the first seven months of 2026, according to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

That rate is only slightly higher than during the trade war in 2025, and it’s unclear if China will reach the committed level by the end of the year. The USDA forecasts that China will purchase $21.5 billion worth of U.S. agricultural products in the fiscal year starting in October.

CNN, MS NOW and Politico reporters back at White House after judge intervenes

Reporters from CNN, MS NOW and Politico have returned to the White House, hours after a federal judge temporarily blocked Trump’s ban of three news outlets.

The judge said early Thursday that CNN, MS NOW and Politico must have their access restored.

Early Thursday afternoon, CNN and MS NOW journalists were back at the White House after the latest back-and-forth in an extraordinary showdown between Trump and media outlets whose coverage he dislikes.

The president announced Friday he was banning the outlets, assailing what he called “fake news.” The outlets argued they were singled out over the content of their coverage.

White House Press Operations Director Micah Stopperich wrote in a court filing that officials were notified at 7:10 a.m. Thursday to restore access and the reporters got their badges back shortly after 10 a.m. once the Secret Service located and reactivated them.

US government pays for TV ad featuring Trump’s midterm messaging

An ad featuring images of President Donald Trump and saying America will never be a communist country looks like a typical Republican campaign advertisement, except that at the end, a bit of text says “paid for by the U.S. government.”

According to AdImpact, which tracks media spending, the advertisement cost $14,000 and it ran during conservative shows on Fox News and Newsmax.

It’s not clear what part of the U.S. government paid for the spot. The White House did not immediately return a request for comment. Neither did Fox News or Newsmax.

The advertisement doesn’t say who voters should support in the midterms, but it meshes with campaign messaging from Trump and other Republicans, particularly during the party’s unusual convention in Dallas earlier this month.

Trump presented a military review that was smaller in scale but had a story to tell

The White House staged a military review in the Rose Garden that was smaller in scale compared to the troop review Xi prepared for Trump in May.

But Trump had something special: a colonial band in celebration of the 250 years of America.

Twelve marines later performed rifling tossing and formations.

In Beijing, Trump and Xi walked down a red carpet to inspect hundreds of troops in a massive open space in front of the Great Hall of People. The troops later goosestepped in unison before the leaders.

Senate to vote on resolution to halt the Iran war as gas prices upend midterms

Increasingly anxious about the Iran war , senators are set to vote Thursday on a war powers resolution seeking to halt President Trump ’s military action, which has been largely blamed for the spike in fuel prices and become a flashpoint in the midterm election.

The Senate vote, days after Trump’s bombastic address to the United Nations in which he threatened to “annihilate” Iran, is likely to be the last chance for lawmakers to go on record about the war ahead of November. More Republicans are peeling way from the president as the war drags on, a rare slap back to Trump, as they campaign for control of Congress.

“They have been carrying water for this ridiculous and illegal war for months and months and months and not listening to their constituents,” said Sen. Tim Kaine, a Virginia Democrat, who pushed the war powers resolution forward. “And now they finally are.”

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Trump and Xi do a military review

In the late morning, Trump and Xi participated in a military review in the Rose Garden.

With military band members positioned on the roof of the West Wing, the two leaders and their spouses watched as other musicians dressed in colonial wear and white wigs played. The military review concluded with a flyover of a B-2 bomber and four fighter jets soaring over the White House.

The military review is a customary feature of state visits at the White House, but it’s usually done on the South Lawn.

Before they stepped out onto the Rose Garden for the review, Trump and Xi walked along the colonnade in front of the presidential “walk of fame,” where portraits of all U.S. presidents are displayed. Trump pointed to his own portrait.

Xi confirms 2 pandas will come to Zoo Atlanta in the coming days

The Chinese president announced that as a measure of good faith, China would send two pandas to Zoo Atlanta after Beijing reclaimed four pandas in 2024 as diplomatic tensions between China and the U.S. intensified.

China and the zoo first announced in April that two pandas, male Ping Ping and female Fu Shuang, would be coming to the U.S. as part of a giant panda conservation agreement with the China Wildlife Conservation Association.

Xi confirmed that “Ping Ping and Fu Shuang will come to their new home in Zoo Atlanta and meet with the American people” in “a few days.”

He called the panda loan programs with the U.S. “an envoy of friendship.”

Both pandas were born at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in China.

Lun Lun, Yang Yang, Ya Lun, and Xi Lun returned from Zoo Atlanta to China in 2024. The National Zoo in Washington returned three pandas to China in 2023, and other American zoos have sent pandas back to China as loan agreements lapsed.

Xi says Washington and Beijing should put common interests ahead of differences

The Chinese president said he and Trump have established a “personal rapport” over the years and encourage their governments to communicate.

But Xi said those talks can be improved.

“We should strengthen communication,” he said. “China and the United States are different in national condition, but through candid, in-depth, and continued dialogue, our two countries can understand each other better, seek common ground, while shelving differences and build up mutual trust.”

Xi said he and Trump have pushed better communication among their lieutenants “in charge of foreign affairs, economic matters, financial cooperation and law enforcement and people-to-people exchanges.”

He added later that the nations’ militaries can “maintain regular dialogue” as part of an overall relationship that involves “healthy” competition that is “kept within bounds.”

China and the US must ensure AI is under human control, Xi says

Xi touched on artificial intelligence in his opening remarks, saying the two superpowers have a responsibility to ensure that humans always operate AI.

“We have both the capability and responsibility to develop and manage AI for good and ensure that a development of AI is always under human control and serves the well being of the people,” the Chinese leader said.

The two countries’ finance ministers earlier this week met, with the U.S. proposing a new “notification mechanism” for AI incidents between the two nations.

Xi thanks Trump for ‘warm hospitality’

The Chinese leader, in his opening remarks, said he was visiting the U.S. to “carry on our friendship, expand cooperation and promote well-being of both our peoples.”

Both are great countries with great people, Xi said through an interpreter.

“I’m very glad to pay a state visit to your beautiful country, the United States of America,” Xi said. “Thank you President Trump and Mrs. Trump for the warm hospitality that you have extended to me and my wife.”

Trump notes US-Chinese alliance in World War II

The U.S. president said World War II offers an apt lesson on how the world’s two super powers can work together.

“Brave American pilots volunteered to come to China and fight for the very survival of the legendary country,” he said, referring to the Flying Tigers air corps that helped defend China against Japanese invasion.

“They were just unbelievable,” Trump said.

He added that it was U.S. Marines’ interactions with Chinese citizens that inspired them “to adopt a Chines phrase that they still use today: “gung ho.”

Trump said Marines use the expression to denote “great enthusiasm” but that in Chinese “it literally means ‘working together.’”

Trump promised to work with Xi “as our people worked together to win that war.”

The presidents will see the US founding documents Friday

Trump noted that Xi’s state visit comes in the year the U.S. is celebrating the 250th anniversary of its founding.

The U.S. president said he and Xi will visit the National Archives on Friday to “see some of the greatest treasures of that proud history, including the Declaration of Independence and the United States Constitution and the Bill of Rights.”

This is the first Trump-Xi meeting at the White House

The U.S. president noted that he and the Chinese leader have met all over the world, including in China and in Palm Beach, Florida, at the president’s club.

But this is actually the first time the two are meeting at the White House proper, Trump noted.

“We have spent time together all over the world,” he said.

During those visits, Xi and Trump have “forged a friendship, a truly great friendship, actually.”

Trump noted that a lot has changed at the White House since Xi was last there for an Obama-hosted state visit — a nod to his renovation projects.

Trump’s eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump, is among those at the state visit

Her husband is Jared Kushner, one of the president’s two main diplomatic envoys. Their daughter, Arabella, sang for Xi when the Chinese leader visited Mar-a-Lago during Trump’s first term in office.

Others in attendance, according to the seating chart in the Grand Foyer, where Trump and Xi are delivering opening remarks: Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, White House chief of staff Susie Wiles, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and David Perdue, the U.S. ambassador to China.

Xi state visit underway at the White House

Just after 10 a.m. ET, the official state visit by China’s Xi Jinping was underway.

To the blare of trumpets, Trump and first lady Melania Trump walked out of the White House residence onto the South Lawn, where they were to greet Xi and Madame Peng.

China’s leader and his spouse then walked out of a black vehicle, where they warmly shook hands with the Trumps. Then the four posed for the cameras.

Anti-Beijing and pro-Beijing protesters gather outside the White House ahead of Xi’s arrival

“Down with Xi Jinping,” chanted those condemning Beijing’s brutal policy in Tibet. They also chanted “shame on Xi Jinping.”

Another group has gathered about a block away with banners welcoming the Chinese leader.

The two camps are separated and there has been no direct clash.

Trump-Xi schedule does not include a joint news conference

The presidents of the U.S. and China are scheduled to deliver remarks Thursday morning at the White House and again in the evening as part of a state dinner.

The schedule does not include a news conference and it’s unclear whether Trump and Xi will take questions from either American or Chinese reporters.

In a 2015 meeting, Xi and President Barack Obama held a joint news conference as part of a White House summit. In the Rose Garden, which Trump has since turned into a patio , each president made opening remarks. Then they each answered one question from a U.S. reporter and another from a Chinese reporter before taking additional, nation-specific questions.

The Trump-Xi summit comes as U.S. networks are boycotting White House pool coverage in protest of Trump stripping credentials from MS Now, Politico and CNN.

US-China trade truce welcomed but leaves issues unresolved

Analysts welcomed the extension of the trade truce U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced Wednesday but said it left unresolved many of the issues that divide the United States and China.

“Agreeing to the extension is positive, but agreement to merely avoid an all-out tariff war for a few months is not a cause for celebration and is probably the minimum necessary to call the summit a success,” said Jeff Moon, a former U.S. diplomat and trade official specializing in China.

“The summit will be heavy on pomp and circumstance and light on substance, so the question is whether (extending the trade truce) will be the principal summit deliverable (or) whether the leaders will also tackle more ambitious goals as well,’’ said Moon, who now runs the China Moon Strategies consultancy.

Trump continues his rebranding effort on AI

In his Truth Social post Thursday on AI, Trump again referred to “Super Intelligence” rather than “artificial intelligence.”

Trump used his new preferred term earlier this week at the United Nations, and he’s ordered U.S. diplomats to follow suit.

The U.S. president has said Americans’ widespread skepticism about AI is unfounded, and he’s trying to put the technology and its future in a better light.

It’s the latest example of how much Trump, a former reality TV star, cares about branding.

When Republicans’ sweeping domestic policy bill was lagging in 2025, he dubbed it “The Big Beautiful Bill.” His investment accounts for U.S. newborns are called “Trump Accounts.” In private business, Trump has put his name on everything from buildings and golf courses to steaks, shoes and Bibles.

Trump suggests summit with Xi won’t yield any shift on AI

The U.S. president and Chinese president have both taken a hands-off view of artificial intelligence. Trump said in a Truth Social post Thursday that AI would be a “big topic of discussion” when the two presidents meet later at the White House.

“But I want to leave it exactly where it is,” Trump said, adding “that is China’s position also.”

Trump said the U.S. Department of Justice is “our guardrail.”

Trump has said any AI regulation should be handled by the federal government, but he hasn’t pushed Congress for any major action on the matter. And he’s opposed state government regulatory moves.