The nature of Ronaldo's international retirement is in stark contrast to his great rival Messi

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo's glorious Portugal career ultimately ended in acrimony.

What a contrast to his great rival Lionel Messi, who also retired from international soccer this year, but only after leading Argentina to back-to-back World Cup finals.

As has been the case throughout their record-breaking careers, it is impossible not to compare the two greatest players of their generation and, for many, the greatest of all time.

While Ronaldo's video message to announce his retirement on Thursday was undoubtedly emotional, it came after a bitter fallout with Portugal coach Jorge Jesus that led to the Manchester United and Real Madrid great walking out on what turned out to be his last international call up.

He was later fined and suspended . And even if both were token gestures — the fine was $285 — they represented an unedifying end to a career that saw Ronaldo lead the national team to three major trophies and become the all time leading goal scorer in men's international soccer.

Compare that with Messi, whose enduring importance to Argentina was evident right to the end as he set new heights at the World Cup, briefly becoming the all-time top scorer in tournament history and carrying his country to the brink of back-to-back titles.

At the age of 39, with eight goals and four assists, Messi trailed only Kylian Mbappé for the most goal contributions. Statistically, it was Messi's best-ever World Cup and in keeping with the remarkable form he produced at the tail end of his international career, which saw him win three major titles from the age of 34.

Based on the World Cup, it could be argued Messi still had more to give and could have played on to the Copa America in 2028.

Ronaldo's retirement, at the age of 41, has felt like a long time coming.

His international career looked all but over as far back as the 2022 World Cup when he was dropped and his replacement Goncalo Ramos appeared to usher in a new generation by immediately scoring a hat trick.

While Ronaldo fought on, setting new scoring records and leading Portugal to a second Nations League title last year, he has been unable to match Messi's enduring brilliance on the biggest stage.

Ronaldo's slide

After his underwhelming World Cup in Qatar, he failed to score during Portugal's run to the quarterfinals at the European Championship in 2024 and was in tears on the field after missing an extra time penalty earlier in the tournament.

While he became the first player to score at six different World Cups during this year's tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico, much of the debate surrounding Portugal was whether he should remain an automatic starter.

His later tournaments have felt like a tinderbox with cameras seemingly constantly waiting for a reaction when he is substituted or left out of the starting lineup. At a time when Portugal has a golden generation of players, such focus on Ronaldo has felt like a distraction.

“But it’s always like that,” he said in June. “...when things go well, ’Cristiano is good,’ when things go bad, ‘Cristiano is a retired player, is old.’ It will always be like that."

That debate continued after the World Cup and Ronaldo was infuriated when he was asked to warm up during a Nations League game against Norway in September, but remained an unused substitute.

He walked out on the team and later released a statement claiming he had been told he would play 30 minutes and coach Jesus had gone back on his word. Ronaldo then wanted Jesus to acknowledge his “mistake” during a news conference, which the coach didn't do, prompting his star player to walk out on the team.

Regardless of the legitimacy of Ronaldo’s complaint, his reaction, sharing intimate details with his near 700 million Instagram followers was another unwanted distraction for the national team.

With little to separate their club careers — Messi has won more Ballon d’Ors, Ronaldo has won more Champions League titles — their international achievements have become a gauge to help settle the GOAT (greatest of all time) debate.

Messi's late flourish with Argentina has left Ronaldo behind in that regard when for so long it was the other way round.

Portugal's triumph at Euro 2016 set him apart from Messi, who had to wait until 2021 to win his first major title with Argentina, the Copa America, and had briefly retired from the national team in 2016.

The World Cup in Qatar saw Messi emulate another Argentine great Diego Maradona by leading his country to soccer's biggest prize and the one trophy that eluded Ronaldo.

Another Copa America followed in 2024 and the Inter Miami star was within touching distance of a second World Cup, losing to Spain in July's final.

His outstanding performances in back-to-back World Cups have seemed to shine even more focus on Ronaldo's struggles. And the increasingly negative narrative surrounding Ronaldo at major tournaments has unfairly cast a cloud over one of the greatest international careers.

Three major titles (the Euros and two Nations Leagues) equals Messi's in numbers at least.

He scored a record 146 goals in 234 matches compared to Messi's 126 in 208.

Both have been icons for their countries for more than two decades and leave a void on the international game that may not be fully appreciated until the next World Cup in four years time.

Messi gets farewell match

Last month, practically all of Argentina watched as Messi played in a farewell match billed as “the last tango.”

The Portuguese Football Federation said it intends to organize a tribute to Ronaldo “in which the fans and the country can one more time applaud and celebrate a player who has given us so much.”

For now, their club careers go on.

For Ronaldo one significant landmark remains in view, namely his 1,000th career goal. He currently sits on 985 and that figure could be reached before the end of the season.

In terms of international soccer, however, that chapter is closed.

“I spent my life working to become the best player in the world,” Ronaldo said at the end. “Today I realize that my greatest victory was earning the honor of representing the best country in the world."

James Robson is at https://x.com/jamesalanrobson

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