The NFL will allow head coaches to designate an assistant to throw a challenge flag

NFL head coaches will now be able to designate an assistant to handle the task of throwing the red flag to challenge a call through instant replay.

Since the current instant replay rule was put in place in 1999, only the head coach was allowed to throw the flag to challenge a disputed call. But the league tweaked the language in Rule 15 Section 1 of the rule book for this season, allowing that task to be delegated.

“The head coach or head coach’s pregame challenge designee can initiate a challenge by throwing a red flag onto the field of play before the next legal snap or kick,” the rule book says in Article 1 (a).

If a head coach wants to give up those duties, he will have to let the officiating crew know before the game.

The decision to throw the flag is typically made in consultation with staff in the coaches booth with the head coach having final say. That won't likely change even if the task of throwing the flag might be delegated.

Teams are granted two challenges per game and can get a third if one of the first two leads to an overturn. Replay can be used in several scenarios including possession, whether the ball or a player touched the ground, whether a player was inbounds, whether a player gained a first down, or how many players were on the field.

Any scoring play, turnover, failed fourth down, possession after a kick or disqualification are automatically reviewed and can't be challenged by teams.

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