The US plans to auction off sections of water around American Samoa in a push for deep-sea mining

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The U.S. government plans to auction off massive sections of water surrounding American Samoa for potential deep-sea mining in an unprecedented move that is expected to draw criticism from many countries.

The area of the water surface planned to be auctioned off covers a total of 33 million acres (about 51,560 square miles).

The proposed leasing notice was published on Friday as U.S. President Donald Trump's administration seeks to expedite mining permits despite growing environmental concerns.

The unilateral U.S. move is also a departure from previous administrations that have respected the rules of the Jamaica-based U.N. International Seabed Authority, which oversees deep international waters and has been debating mining rules for years .

More than 43 countries have called for a moratorium or ban on deep sea mining, which scientists have warned could unleash noise, light and suffocating dust storms and affect fragile marine life.

But the U.S. and others are eager to mine the seafloor for copper, iron, zinc and other minerals that are in demand for technology, military use and electric vehicles.

“Critical minerals have become a strategic asset in global competition, and China’s dominance in the supply of many of these materials creates unacceptable risks for America’s energy, defense and manufacturing sectors,” Matt Giacona, acting director of the U.S. Marine Minerals Administration, said in a statement Thursday.

A spokesperson for the secretary general of the International Seabed Authority did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

Environmentalists decry the move

Seumalu Elora Raymond, a spokesperson for Fa’asao Amerika Samoa, a community group, said in a statement that the U.S. government’s fast-tracking of the lease sale is “ignoring the voices of the very people whose waters, traditions, and livelihoods are on the line.”

“We will not stand by while an untested industry threatens to destroy American Samoa’s environment and cultural heritage for corporate profit,” she said.

The government of American Samoa, which has banned deep-sea mining in local waters, did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

Earthjustice, a nonprofit legal organization, accused the U.S. of bulldozing American Samoan outcry against deep-sea mining.

“The Trump administration continues to bow to this untested, extractive industry and seeks to make American Samoa one of the first test sites,” said Earthjustice attorney J.V. Langkilde.

The U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management said in a July environmental assessment report that the area proposed for lease sales has water depths ranging from 4,600 to 20,000 feet (1,400 to 6,000 meters). The area is located 57 miles (92 kilometers) from the Rose Atoll National Wildlife Refuge.

The bureau envisions issuing up to two commercial leases of nearly 17 million acres (67, 000 square kilometers) each, solely for preliminary activities. These would include geophysical surveys, biological sampling and oceanographic measurements.

“Offering large lease areas provides flexibility for environmental and technical exclusions,” the bureau said in its report.

It alternatively proposed issuing five leases covering nearly 7 million acres (26,800 square kilometers) each. The bureau noted that any future mining would require a submission and its approval of a plan subject to an environmental review.

US pushes for deep-sea mining

The report of the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management stated that “some uncertainty remains regarding the potential for indirect or accidental impacts, particularly in deepwater and pelagic zones” near Rose Atoll and several national marine sanctuaries.

It asserted that there are no expected impacts to nearshore environments and no substantial adverse impacts to offshore habitats. The bureau, however, acknowledged data gaps, especially in the area’s deeper waters, “where biodiversity, ecological function, and baseline conditions remain poorly characterized.”

The bureau stated in its report that because the U.S. has not ratified the U.N. Convention on the Law of the Sea, the National Ocean and Atmospheric Administration regulates U.S. exploration and commercial recovery of minerals.

NOAA announced in January that companies could apply for an exploration license and commercial operations at the same time, scrapping what used to be a two-step process. In April, Trump signed an executive order directing NOAA to expedite the permitting process for seafloor mining.

Meanwhile, the International Seabed Authority has authorized exploration licenses for 22 contractors, but it has not allowed any commercial mining.

Much of the ongoing exploration is centered in the Clarion-Clipperton Fracture Zone, which covers 1.7 million square miles (4.5 million square kilometers) between Hawaii and Mexico. It is occurring at depths ranging from 13,000 to 19,000 feet (4,000 to 6,000 meters).