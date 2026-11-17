Scamming is a crime, and victims are not to blame. Polling shows nearly every American adult says they have been targeted by scammers, and research shows that just about anyone can fall victim. Most never report the crime, and few manage to get money back. Cyberscams have become a hugely profitable global criminal industry, and as tactics and technology improve, scams are getting harder than ever to spot.

Here are some tips on how to protect yourself and what to do if you get scammed.

How to spot a scam

Not all scams will have these red flags, but experts say these common tactics should make you wary:

How to protect yourself from scams

Always be vigilant, and remember phone and video calls can be faked.

You've been scammed. Here's what you can do right away.

You're a target of sextortion. What now?

Financial sextortion — threatening to post people's intimate photos unless they pay — is a growing crime, especially against teenage boys.

Experts say not to pay a blackmailer. Block the offender and stop responding. Don't delete images or messages. They can be important evidence. Report the crime to law enforcement and social media platforms.

Here's how to report sextortion:

How to get explicit images taken down: