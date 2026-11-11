Thomas Haugh records double-double as Florida defeats Florida St. for 6th straight time, 81-72

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Thomas Haugh had 21 points and 10 rebounds as No. 1 Florida defeated Florida State 81-72 on Tuesday.

Haugh made 3 of 6 shots from beyond the arc and 10 of 12 from the free-throw line as he recorded his second double-double of his senior season.

Alex Condon added eight points and 10 rebounds as the Gators (3-0), who out rebounded FSU 41-29 and won their the sixth straight game in the series.

Sebastian Rancik had 17 of his 23 points in the second half for Florida State (2-1). Rancik shot 8 of 17 from the floor but he was just 1 of 7 from 3-point range.

Anthony Robinson added 19 points on 6-of-12 shooting.

Florida shot 41.2% (21 of 51) from the floor and 30 of 41 (73.2%) from the free-throw line.

Florida was able to maintain the lead because of its rebounding edge and perimeter defense. The Gators held the Seminoles to just 4 of 21 (19%) from 3-point range, with Robinson drilling a pair of shots from long range in the final minutes in a furious attempt to close the gap.

Florida State shot 27 of 62 (43.5%) overall and 14 of 18 (77.8%) from the free-throw line.

Haugh had seven points and six rebounds in the first half as Florida held a 31-29 lead the half. The Gators were 6 of 19 from 3-point range in the first 20 minutes as the Seminoles went 0 for 9 from behind the arc.

Up next

Florida: Hosts Merrimack on Friday.

Florida State: Hosts Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Friday.

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