TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — An expert has determined that the 82-year-old estranged father of Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is mentally competent to face charges of keeping child sexual abuse material in storage in California, a judge said Thursday.

Thomas Markle's defense lawyer said they would not contest the finding by Dr. Amie Gerodimos. The exam was ordered after his arrest at a senior care center in Lakeland, Florida, on Nov. 6.

Investigators seized approximately 78 items from two storage units rented by Markle in the Los Angeles area, including slides, film negatives and books that contained suspected child sexual abuse images, according to the FBI.

Some images appear to depict him with children, the FBI said.

Markle is in custody in a jail while the case remains in federal court in Tampa. It will eventually shift to a similar court in Southern California.

Markle was initially released on bond but was arrested again when authorities accused him of cutting off his electronic ankle monitor on Nov. 10.

He had a stroke earlier this year while living in the Philippines and had to have his left leg amputated. That forced him to return to the U.S. and settle in Florida.

The Sun, a British tabloid newspaper, reported that Meghan’s half brother found child sexual abuse images while clearing out their father’s home in the Philippines. The discovery led to a search of the two U.S. storage units in California, which Markle had rented since 2008.

Meanwhile, in the Philippines, Markle is under investigation for possession and intent to distribute images. The Women and Children Protection Center, a branch of the Philippine National Police, filed a formal criminal complaint against Markle on Monday, police spokesperson Brig. Gen. Allen Rae Co said in a written statement.

The complaint was filed with the prosecutor’s office following an investigation into digital devices found at Markle’s former home in Cebu City, the statement said. The prosecutor’s office will assess the case for possible charges.

Markle did not attend his daughter Meghan’s 2018 wedding to Prince Harry at Windsor Castle. She said at the time he needed to tend to his health. Meghan is an American citizen who starred in the U.S. television drama “Suits.”

Associated Press reporter Ed White in Detroit contributed.