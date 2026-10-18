Thomas starts at QB for Oregon over Raiola against Nebraska

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — With quarterback Dante Moore still sidelined because of a concussion, the Oregon Ducks started Brock Thomas rather than Dylan Raiola on Saturday night against the Huskers.

Raiola was Moore's backup earlier this season, with Turner as the No. 3 option. But Raiola struggled last weekend in a 17-15 loss to UCLA , completing just 6-of-19 passes for 43 yards, with two interceptions.

Thomas took over for Raiola against the Bruins and finished 11 of 15 for 146 yards and a touchdown.

A senior who is from Eugene, Thomas was a walk-on for the Ducks in 2023. Both his father and grandfather played for Oregon.

Last season Thomas appeared in seven games, throwing for 130 yards and a touchdown.

Raiola was a two-year starter at Nebraska before transferring to Oregon in the offseason. He threw for 2,000 yards in each of his two seasons with the Huskers with 31 total touchdowns and 17 interceptions.

Moore sustained the concussion in a late hit by Trojan linebacker Desman Stephens during the second quarter of the Ducks’ 41-27 victory over Southern California on Sept. 26. Moore was placed on a stretcher and left the game in an ambulance.

Raiola took over and threw for 289 yards and two touchdowns against the Trojans.

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