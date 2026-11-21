Starting pitcher Troy Melton and the Detroit Tigers have agreed to $46.5 million, six-year contract, according to a person familiar with the deal.

The person spoke Friday night to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the agreement hadn't been announced. The deal includes a club option and could end up being worth as much as $80 million.

Detroit gets two extra years of contractual control before Melton can become a free agent.

Melton, who turns 26 next month, was 8-5 in 20 starts last season and had a 2.76 ERA for the second consecutive year. He struck out 94 and walked 37 in 114 1/3 innings.

The right-hander is 11-7 with a 2.76 ERA in 36 games, including 24 starts, over two major league seasons.

The Tigers also tendered a contract for the 2027 season to 10 players eligible for salary arbitration, including three-time All-Star outfielder Riley Greene and left-handed reliever Tyler Holton.

They declined to offer a contract to left-hander Jake Miller, infielder Trey Sweeney and outfielder Matt Vierling.

Earlier this week, Detroit added closer Emilio Pagán with a one-year, $11.5 million contract and traded infielder Jace Jung to the Los Angeles Angels for cash.

See AP’s full MLB coverage here