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Tim Curry, iconic character actor and 'Rocky Horror Picture Show' star, dies at 80

Character actor known for villains dies at 80; cause of death not disclosed after 2012 stroke

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LA NACION
Tim Curry, iconic character actor and 'Rocky Horror Picture Show' star, dies at 80
Tim Curry, iconic character actor and 'Rocky Horror Picture Show' star, dies at 80

Tim Curry, a character actor who created a gallery of delicious, very loony villains for stage and screen, including Dr. Frank-N-Furter in “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” has died. He was 80.

Curry, who suffered a stroke in 2012 that put him in a wheelchair, died Wednesday at his home in Los Angeles, according to his longtime manager and friend, Marcia Hurwitz. No cause was disclosed.

Known for his arch humor, a putty-like face and gift with voices, Curry earned three Tony nominations — for “Spamalot,” “My Favorite Year” and “Amadeus” — and an Emmy nod in 1994.

“I like playing the more curious corners of the human mind and human behavior, partly because they’re a tad more interesting,” Curry told The Associated Press in 1993.

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