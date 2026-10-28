Timberwolves say Anthony Edwards will be 'good as new' with no long-term concern after knee surgery

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Timberwolves believe Anthony Edwards will be “good as new” following arthroscopic surgery for a lingering injury to his right knee, president of basketball operations Tim Connelly said Wednesday.

Edwards was scheduled for the cleanup procedure Thursday, after which the Timberwolves will have a clearer timetable for his return later this season, whether that becomes a matter of weeks or months.

Connelly didn't specify the diagnosis, but Edwards was bothered by right knee pain last spring and limited to a career-low 61 games last season. He then suffered a hyperextension of his left knee in the first round of the playoffs that caused a deep bone bruise and kept him out for two games.

Edwards was seen grabbing his knee with a grimace at one point Sunday during the home opener. Even after being listed as questionable to play Monday, Edwards scored 47 points in an overtime loss at Cleveland . His 133 points through four games is a franchise record.

An MRI Tuesday revealed new damage for Edwards that was not detected in previous scans, which were done before training camp and during the playoffs. His condition this summer was not such that a procedure would have been recommended then, Connelly said.

“He wants to play tonight. He looked pretty good the other night, having the 47,” Connelly said before the Timberwolves hosted Golden State. “We’re just concerned about his long-term health. We want to make sure we’re putting him in the best position he can be so he can be the best version he’s going to be for a long time.”

Edwards, ever the intense competitor, consented to the surgery “kicking and screaming,” Connelly said.

“He’s bummed, but Anthony is such a naturally positive and upbeat guy,” Connelly said. “He’s hit all his teammates quickly and said, ‘You guys got it,’ and we’ll roll from there.”

The Timberwolves are already without guard Donte DiVincenzo, who started all 82 games last season before tearing his right Achilles tendon in the same playoff game against Denver during which Edwards hyperextended his left knee. The acquisition of point guard LaMelo Ball remade the lineup and gave the Timberwolves a fresh spark , moving Edwards back to his natural shooting guard spot .

There's plenty of backcourt depth with Ayo Dosunmu and Terrence Shannon Jr. coming off the bench so far this season, with one of them likely to start in the absence of Edwards. Another backup, Bones Hyland, will likely have an elevated role as well.

“We know he brings dynamic scoring, leadership. Tough to fill in his shoes, just from what he does on the floor for us. Nobody can be like Ant, but we've got players who can step in and just take over a game as well,” Hyland said. “Just play team basketball.”

AP Sports Writer Dave Campbell contributed to this report.

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