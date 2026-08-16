Timpson scores career-high 20 points and shines in OT as Fever edge Dream 95-91

ATLANTA (AP) — Makayla Timpson scored a career-high 20 points, including Indiana's first three field goals in overtime, and the Fever beat the Atlanta Dream 95-91 on Sunday to protect their hold on fourth place in the WNBA standings.

Indiana (23-12) held off Atlanta (21-13) despite Allisha Gray matching her career high with 32 points. The top four teams have homecourt advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

Kelsey Mitchell's layup with 13.6 seconds remaining in overtime gave the Indiana guard 20 points, her 19th consecutive game scoring at least 20.

Caitlin Clark scored 26 points, including two free throws after Atlanta trimmed Indiana's lead to 93-91, with nine assists.

Mitchell's 3-pointer for Indiana with 1:05 remaining tied the game 81-81. Atlanta had three misses on its final possession to end regulation.

Indiana's Sophie Cunningham, celebrating her 30th birthday, gave Indiana a 78-77 lead with a basket and free throw.

The Dream announced minutes before the game point guard Jordin Canada was unavailable due to an illness. Jaylen Sherrod made her first career start in her third WNBA season.

Atlanta forward Brionna Jones also missed the game with a left leg injury. Coach Karl Smesko said before the game there is no timetable for Jones' return. “Hopefully we'll get her back soon,” Smesko said.

The short-handed Dream trailed 36-27 in the second period before Angel Reese, who had 15 points, 14 rebounds and six assists, led the comeback. Atlanta used a 17-4 run to lead 44-40 at halftime.

Mitchell needed the overtime to extend her streak of scoring at least 20 points. After scoring only five points in the first half, Mitchell had two early baskets in the second half before picking up her third foul midway through the third period.

Up next

Fever: At Toronto on Tuesday night.

Dream: At Las Vegas on Tuesday night.

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