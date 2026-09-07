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Titans' Cedric Gray in concussion protocol after UTV crash, availability for season opener in doubt

Team linebacker sustains concussion in UTV accident; season opener availability for Titans questioned

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Titans' Cedric Gray in concussion protocol after UTV crash, availability for season opener in doubt
Titans' Cedric Gray in concussion protocol after UTV crash, availability for season opener in doubt

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee linebacker Cedric Gray sustained a concussion and minor injuries in a UTV accident over the weekend that puts his availability for the Titans' season opener Sunday with the New York Jets in question.

“We look forward to Cedric returning to the field soon and in full health when he clears the NFL's concussion protocol,” the Titans said in a statement Monday.

A person familiar with details of the crash in Tennessee told The Associated Press that neither alcohol nor reckless driving were involved. Gray led the Titans with 160 tackles last season, which ranked fifth in the NFL. That also led all players in their first or second NFL seasons.

See AP’s full NFL coverage here

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