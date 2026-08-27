Titans coach calls hit by Bears safety Xavier Woods on Wan'Dale Robinson in joint practice 'cheap'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Chicago Bears and Tennessee wrapped up training camp Thursday with a joint practice highlighted late by a hit laying out wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson in a two-minute drill that Titans coach Robert Saleh needed only one word to describe.

“Cheap,” Saleh said.

The coach also said Robinson was being evaluated for a concussion after the hit. Titans quarterback Cam Ward said his pass over the middle has to be better. Chicago defensive back Xavier Woods made the hit that brought players together yelling.

Titans left guard Peter Skoronski said he just watched the play again before talking to reporters after practice. He said it was unacceptable and the kind of thing that's on Tape 101 of what not to do in a period of practice where players are not tackling. Both he and veteran center Austin Schlottmann ran downfield after the hit.

“I get we’re being competitive, I get DBs are physical, stuff like that," Skoronski said. “But that’s totally uncalled for in the practice time like this. I think we’re trying to take those out or else we could do things like cut guys or clean out the pocket or do stuff like that if you allow that and OK, we can do that.”

Robinson was one of the Titans' biggest free agent additions this March when they spent the most money in the NFL adding veterans. He walked inside on his own after the play.

“I thought our guys did a good job composing themselves,” Saleh said. “I thought they did a great job. Great job handling themselves.”

Chicago coach Ben Johnson talked with reporters before the practice, the second for the Bears (1-1) ahead of these teams' preseason finale Saturday. Several of the Bears struggled with apparent cramping in the humid conditions of a midday practice with the temperature feeling like 95 degrees late in the session.

Caleb Williams threw the ball well against the Titans, though he was picked off twice later with safety Tony Adams intercepting a pass near the goal line in the two-minute drill late. The Bears did pull off a trick play with D'Andre Swift throwing the ball back to Williams, who found Colston Loveland for a deep completion.

Asked if the Titans objected to the trick play, Williams said no: “If they did, I didn’t hear them.”

Quarterback-to-quarterback advice

This practice featured the quarterbacks taken No. 1 overall in 2024 in Williams by the Bears and 2025 in Ward by the Titans. Williams was 5-12 as a rookie, while Ward's Titans went 3-14.

Asked what clicked for him going into his second season, Williams immediately mentioned Brian Daboll as Ward's offensive coordinator with a good track record working with different quarterbacks.

“So just believing and trusting in him and what he’s coaching you and teaching you and then I think just being able to go out there and execute," Williams said. “I think we have some similarities in our games and things like that of being able to make the big plays.”

Ward has spoken with Williams in the past. Their fathers also have talked. Ward and the Titans are trying to make a similar jump in his second season and reach the playoffs as Williams did with Chicago.

“It’s good to have another good quarterback out here on the field,” Ward said. "That way our defense can get some good work in.”

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