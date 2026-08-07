Titans lock up Peter Skoronski with a rich extension as the NFL's highest-paid guard

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans announced Friday the signing of offensive lineman Peter Skoronski to a multi-year extension making him the NFL's highest-paid guard.

The Titans did not publicly announce details of the extension for the 11th overall pick of the 2023 draft. A person familiar with the terms told The Associated Press the four-year deal is worth $100 million with $88 million of that guaranteed and spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity.

ESPN and the NFL Network first reported the terms of the contract making Skoronski the league's highest-paid guard.

Skoronski called the extension a tremendous blessing. He thanked controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk, general manager Mike Borgonzi and new coach Robert Saleh for believing in him.

“I love this organization, I love this city, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue representing this franchise,” Skoronski said in a statement. "I appreciate the faith they’ve shown in me, and now it’s my job to earn it every day. I’m excited for what’s ahead, but more than anything, I’m ready to get back to work.”

The Titans were the NFL's biggest spenders in free agency in March and continued the spending with the two stars they wanted to keep on this roster.

All-Pro defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons signed his own extension making him the league's highest-paid at his position in late June. This contract wraps up a lineman who finished fourth in the All Pro voting at left guard for the 2025 season.

Borgonzi said they couldn't be happier to keep Skoronski in Nashville with the goal of keeping players and people who are “cornerstones” for this team.

"Peter is certainly that for us,” Borgonzi said. “He has the work ethic to match his talent and a perpetual desire to win that we want permeating throughout our building. We’re excited to enter the season knowing he and his family will remain Titans for years to come.”

Skoronski missed three of his first four games as a rookie after being drafted out of Northwestern. He has started 47 straight games, not missing an offensive snap in either of the past two seasons.

His 48 starts are a franchise best for a player under the age of 25 since the beginning of the 1999 season. Skoronski just turned 25, and nobody on the roster has started more consecutive games than his 47 straight.

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