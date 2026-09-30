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Titans quarterback Cam Ward: Better play will quiet social media attacks on his family

The winless quarterback plans to address online criticism with better play; he aims to focus on upcoming team success

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LA NACION
Titans quarterback Cam Ward: Better play will quiet social media attacks on his family
Titans quarterback Cam Ward: Better play will quiet social media attacks on his family

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee quarterback Cam Ward said Wednesday that performing on the field will cut out all the social media criticism being thrown at his family in the wake of an 0-3 start.

“My family knows the position I’m in, and they know what I’ve wanted my whole life," Ward said. "They’re in this position as well with me.”

Criticism grew louder after a 12-7 loss to the New York Giants last week when Ward was intercepted in the end zone, ending the Titans' chance to eke out their first win of the season. The loss dropped Ward to 3-17 as a starter in the NFL .

After the game, his sister, Chantel, wrote on social media that seeking out a player's family to “personally attack them” over a game “is something completely different” from being frustrated with a player or criticizing a play.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft said people can say what they want, and he talks with his family when social media critics go too far.

But Ward said family wants to protect a son, brother or sister.

“Every adverse situation I have, I’m going to take on," Ward said. "Every success I have in this job, I'm going to take on. It’s really just about making plays on the football field. If I do that, we do that as a team, it’s going to cut all that out.”

The Titans visit Baltimore (2-1) on Sunday.

See AP’s full NFL coverage here

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