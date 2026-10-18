Titans use special teams plays and defense to rally past Colts 26-20 for 1st win of the season

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Tennessee Titans used a 58-yard punt return to set up their first touchdown Sunday, returned a blocked punt for another score and got a 49-yard field goal from Joey Slye with 2:03 left to earn their first win of the season, 26-20 over the Indianapolis Colts.

Tennessee (1-5) ended a six-game losing streak in the series with a relentless defensive effort and two game-changing special teams plays that helped them overcome a 13-0 halftime deficit.

Cam Ward was 11 of 22 for 102 yards, with one TD and one interception as Tennessee scored its most points all season. Tony Pollard rushed 19 times for 76 yards and rookie Carnell Tate caught had six catches for 70 yards and his first TD reception. The defense finished with six sacks and three takeaways.

Indy (2-4) dominated the first half with a 232-64 edge in total yards, but only produced three scoring drives, settling twice for field goals. The Colts have lost two in a row.

Daniel Jones was 22 of 42 for 269 yards with one TD and two more interceptions — both costing the Colts scoring chances. Jonathan Taylor ran 21 times for 94 yards and one score while catching two passes for 57 yards. Keenan Allen had eight catches for 82 yards.

Tennessee's rally began with Jeffery Simmons forcing Taylor to fumble on the first play of the second half, which set up a 29-yard field goal. Slye added a 56-yarder with 3:21 to go in the third quarter.

Then the Titans' special teams changed the game.

Chimere Dike’s long punt return early in the fourth set up Ward's 8-yard TD pass to Tate for the tying score with 13 minutes remaining.

After forcing a punt on Indy's next possession, James Williams Sr. broke free and blocked Rigoberto Sanchez's punt. Oluwafemi Oladejo scooped it up for a 14-yard return that gave the Titans a 20-13 lead.

Indy tied the score on Taylor's 4-yard run with 5:32 to go, but a 36-yard pass interference penalty on Colts cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt helped the Titans move into field-goal position for Slye, who added a 44-yard field goal with 43 seconds left after the Colts turned the ball over on downs.

Jones got one last chance but couldn't connect on either desperation heave in the waning seconds.

Up next

Titans: Will try to win their first home game next Sunday against Cleveland.

Colts: Begin a two-game road trip next Sunday at Minnesota.

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