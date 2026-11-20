BEREA, Ohio (AP) — For all the national attention Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns are getting for their surprising 6-4 start, none of it would have happened without coach Todd Monken standing by Watson at critical junctures during training camp and early in the season.

Watson has repaid that trust with six fourth-quarter comebacks and three straight 300-yard passing games. Cleveland has the last playoff spot in the AFC entering Week 11, but the 10-year veteran knows there is plenty of football left to play.

“So, we’re not getting ahead of ourselves. Most of the guys are thinking about GTA (the video game Grand Theft Auto) for real,” Watson said on Wednesday. “I think the playoffs right now is definitely a good statement, a good position for us. But most guys know that we’re recovering right now and getting ready for Vegas.”

It would have been easy for Monken to go with fan favorite Shedeur Sanders after Watson called Cleveland fans’ booing during his preseason outing against the Buffalo Bills “disrespectful” and “personal.”

While some quickly wondered if Watson had played his last snap in Cleveland, Monken and his quarterback sat down to talk things over.

The most important question Monken asked was whether Watson had voiced all his frustrations from 22 months of rehab after he tore his Achilles tendon twice, as well as a disappointing tenure with the Browns after he was traded by the Houston Texans in 2022. Monken said that if Watson hadn’t put it behind him, it didn’t matter how good he felt physically.

“I felt like our conversation was on point. I felt like he had let it go and got it off his chest,” Monken said. “I didn’t see someone who was broken. I saw someone that was hurt. There’s a difference. I think that was the first step in terms of, ‘OK, where do we go from here?’”

Monken announced Watson as the team’s starting quarterback on Aug. 24, even though the competition with Sanders appeared even. Calls for Sanders increased after the Browns were routed 34-10 in their opener at Jacksonville as Watson and the offense struggled.

Watson, though, led the Browns on a three-game winning streak — a victory at Tampa Bay where he outplayed Baker Mayfield along with waiting out a two-hour lightning delay and last-minute wins at home against Carolina and Pittsburgh.

“I think being able to sit down and talk and see the bigger picture, he understood that,” Watson said. “I had a lot of personal things going on. I had a lot of injuries during my career. And I think anybody that dealt with what I had to deal with is going to struggle and have some ups and downs, too. That’s a part of life, so you learn from it, you grow from it. And he was right there, and he believed in me.”

Cleveland’s past three victories have been double-digit comebacks — a 10-point rally against Baltimore, beating Tennessee after trailing 14-0 in the first quarter, and last Sunday’s 27-24 win over Houston after the Texans went up 17-0 early in the second quarter.

Watson has also appeared more comfortable directing the offense in his past three starts. Despite not throwing a touchdown pass, he has completed 67% of his passes and is averaging 314.7 yards per game. He has also rushed for 70 yards and two scores.

The rest of the offense has also started to find its footing. Rookie wide receivers KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston have complemented each other; tight end Harold Fannin Jr. has been physically imposing over the past four games and veteran receiver Jerry Jeudy has produced some big second-half receptions.

The offensive line — which has five new starters from last season — and the running game have been inconsistent, but have also shown signs of improvement.

“I think he’s under construction in terms of his drops, his consistency in his drops and his footwork and where his eyes are and exhausting all of his progressions,” Monken said about Watson. “Again, what will help that? Consistency of concepts, repetition, which we’ll continue to work with him. And he’s worked at it. I mean, he’s trying to do what we ask him to do, and it’s showing up.”

If Watson leads Cleveland to the postseason for the first time in three seasons, many have wondered whether owner Jimmy Haslam and general manager Andrew Berry would sign him to an extension. He has started only 28 games since signing a fully guaranteed $230 million contract that brought plenty of baggage.

Watson is 15-13 with the Browns, with 26 touchdown passes, 16 interceptions, and an 83.6 passer rating. His nine starts are the most he has played since he played all 16 games for Houston in 2020.

The Browns and Watson have both said any discussions are on hold until after the season. The more immediate concern is a Sunday night showdown on Nov. 29 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

“At the end of the day, all I can do is continue to play good football, win games, and then, again, let them figure out what they want to do for the future,” he said.

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