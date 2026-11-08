Tomas Hertl scores twice as Golden Knights beat Sabres 4-1 for third straight win

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Tomas Hertl scored two goals and the Vegas Golden Knights won their third straight game, 4-1 over the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday.

Hertl scored both of his goals in the third period to help put the game away for the Golden Knights, who finished their road trip 3-0-1.

Jack Eichel and Mitch Marner also scored for Vegas while Adin Hill made 27 saves.

Beck Malenstyn scored and Colten Ellis made 21 saves for Buffalo, which has lost two of its last three games.

Marner opened the scoring with a short-handed goal at 12:17 of the second period following a turnover by Tage Thompson.

Eichel, who was the Sabres first-round draft pick in 2015 and traded to Vegas in 2021, made it 2-0 one minute and 26 seconds later with his eighth goal of the season. He has seven goals and three assists in eight games against Buffalo in his career.

Malenstyn cut the Vegas lead to 2-1 with his first goal on a goalmouth scrum at 4:26 of the third period, but Hertl made it 3-1 just 1:17 later.

Hertl’s second of the game and ninth of the season made it 4-1 at 10:00.

Up next

Buffalo concludes a four-game homestand against Tampa Bay on Wednesday night.

Vegas begins a five-game homestand against Utah on Wednesday night.

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