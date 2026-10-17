Tommy Carr replaces benched Bryce Underwood, leads Michigan to 21-18 win over Penn State

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Tommy Carr converted a third down on a 12-yard touchdown run with 2:58 left to play, giving Michigan a two-score lead it needed in a 21-18 win over Penn State on Saturday.

Bryce Underwood was benched by coach Kyle Whittingham at halftime and Carr was put in the game to provide a spark and the grandson of College Football Hall of Famers delivered.

The Wolverines (3-2, 1-2 Big Ten) were scoreless in the first half after they punted three times and Underwood was picked off twice.

Michigan suddenly had success on offense after Carr entered the game to cheers and Rocco Becht threw two interceptions, taking a 14-3 lead in the third quarter on Bryson Kuzdzal's 43-yard touchdown run and Jordan Marshall's 1-yard run for a score that was set up by Carr's 22-yard draw.

The Nittany Lions (3-4, 0-4) pulled within three points early in the fourth on Carson Hansen's 2-yard touchdown run and a 2-point conversion.

They had the ball with a chance to drive for a tie or the lead, but Becht lost a fumble at the Penn State 16 to set up Carr's touchdown run.

Becht bounced back with a 24-yard touchdown pass to Chase Sowell with 1:11 to go, pulling the Nittany Lions within three points again.

Michigan recovered the onside kick, sealing the win.

Carr family legacy

Tommy Carr’s brother is Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr , grandson of 1997 national championship winning coach Lloyd Carr and All-America defensive back Tom Curtis, a former Wolverine. Tommy Carr is the son of Michigan graduates, including former walk-on quarterback Jason Carr.

Lloyd Carr attended the game and said, “wow,” after his grandson ran for a touchdown.

Underwood gets benched

Underwood threw two interceptions in the second quarter against Penn State. It was his fifth interception in three games and sixth this season, surpassing his total of five passing touchdowns.

The takeaway

Penn State: Matt Campbell was hired to turn the program around after James Franklin was fired a little more than a year ago, but the former Iowa State coach has lost four straight games just as the team did last year during a six-game skid

Michigan: The decision to put Carr in and take Underwood out of the game may have helped the program avoid starting 0-3 in the Big Ten for the first time since 1967, the year before the Bo Schembechler era began.

Up next

Penn State: After a bye week, hosts Purdue on Oct. 31.

Michigan: Hosts No. 5 Indiana on Saturday.

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