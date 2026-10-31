Tommy Carr runs for two TDs, passes for one in Michigan's 28-21 win over Rutgers

PISCATAWAY, N.J (AP) — Michigan’s season-long offensive woes finally eased Saturday as freshman quarterback Tommy Carr led the Wolverines to 427 yards of offense in a 28-21 win over Rutgers.

It marked the second most yards the Wolverines (5-3, 2-3 Big Ten) have accumulated this fall and the most in a conference game. The 28 points are the most Michigan has scored in a Big Ten game this season.

Carr, who started his second game for the Wolverines since taking over for Bryce Underwood, was 23 of 28 for 266 yards. He passed for one touchdown and ran for two, including a 9-yard score that broke a 21-21 tie with 4:19 remaining.

His 15-yard run in the third quarter gave Michigan a 21-13 lead. He hit JJ Buchanan on a six-yard TD in the first quarter.

Rutgers (2-6, 1-4) tied it at 21 on Clay Thevenin's one-yard bolt with 11:43 to play.

AJ Surace, who was filling in for Rutgers' starting quarterback Dylan Lonergan, who was out with an undisclosed injury, completed just 3 of 12 passes for 123 yards. But one of those passes was an 80-yard touchdown to a wide-open Jourdin Houston.

For the first time this season, Michigan scored on its first two possessions.

The takeaway

Michigan's running back by committee of Savion Hiter, Bryson Kuzdzal and Jordan Marshall combined for just 113 yards. Carr picked up an additional 54 yards. The Wolverines have yet to produce a 100-yard rushing game this season.

Rutgers wide receiver KJ Duff, a pre-season AP second team All-America, left the game in the first quarter after getting hit on a pass interference call. He came back onto the field after one play but didn't appear for the remainder of the game.

Up next

Michigan hosts Michigan State next Saturday.

Rutgers is at No. 25 Wisconsin next Saturday.

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