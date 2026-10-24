Tommy Carr starts at QB and Bryce Underwood stands on sideline for Michigan against No. 6 Indiana

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan quarterback Tommy Carr took the first snap while Bryce Underwood stood on the sideline against No. 6 Indiana on Saturday.

Carr, the grandson of College Football Hall of Famers and the brother of Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr , started a week after replacing Underwood in the second half of last week's win over Penn State .

Tommy Carr led two touchdown drives in the third quarter, and his 12-yard touchdown run on third-and-9 late in the fourth quarter gave the Wolverines a two-score lead in a game they won 21-18 against the Nittany Lions.

Underwood threw two interceptions in the second quarter last week, increasing his total to six to surpass his five touchdown passes. The sophomore was the nation’s No. 1 recruit last season and is making millions each year with NIL deals and revenue sharing.

Michigan coach Kyle Whittingham declined to say who he would start Saturday at his news conference earlier in the week, but Hoosiers coach Curt Cignetti said he assumed Carr would start.

Last week, Carr helped the offensively challenged Wolverines click when they had the ball, and a defense that has been solid for much of the season played even better against Penn State.

His grandfathers are Lloyd Carr , who led the Wolverines to the 1997 national title, and Tom Curtis, who was an All-America defensive back. His brother, CJ, attended the game against Indiana while the Fighting Irish had an off week.

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