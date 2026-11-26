Former CBS NFL analyst Tony Romo has taken a job with Betr, a sports gambling company co-founded by Jake Paul.

Romo announced the move Wednesday, less than two months after he and CBS parted ways . Betr said the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback would make predictions and engage with fans across the company's platforms.

CBS placed Romo on leave after his July 23 arrest in Wisconsin on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, and the network and Romo later agreed that he would not return.

Romo pleaded no contest to the citation. According to Milwaukee County court records, Romo lost his driving privileges for six months and was ordered to complete an alcohol assessment program.

The 46-year-old Romo made four Pro Bowl appearances during a playing career that ran from 2004-16 and was spent entirely with Dallas.

He spent nine seasons as CBS' lead NFL analyst. The network replaced him with J.J. Watt.

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