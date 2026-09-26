Torkelson narrowly misses cycle as Tigers hang on to beat Pirates, 8-7

DETROIT (AP) — Spencer Torkelson finished a single short of the cycle, Jackson Jobe allowed two runs in 5 1/3 innings and the Detroit Tigers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-7 on Friday night after nearly wasting a six-run lead.

Detroit led 8-2 after seven innings, but RBI singles by Nick Gonzales and Ryan O’Hearn and a three-run homer by Rafael Flores Jr. pulled the Pirates within one run in the eighth.

Torkelson got some help from the Pirates defense - his second-inning triple was a sinking liner to right that evaded a diving Jake Mangum, and his double was a routine fly ball to shallow right-center that fell untouched among three fielders. He hit his 26th homer in the seventh and was on deck when the Tigers made the final out of the eighth.

Pittsburgh (81-79) needs one win for its first winning season since 2018.

Jobe (3-3) allowed three hits and two walks while striking out eight. He returned in August from Tommy John surgery and finished with a 3.91 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 46 innings.

Kenley Jansen pitched the ninth for his 498th save, his 22nd in 28 chances this season.

Bubba Chandler (9-9) gave up six runs, four hits and four walks in 2 2/3 innings.

Dillon Dingler had a two-run single, raising his career-high RBIs total to 91.

The game started 30 minutes late because of lengthy ceremonies honoring Justin Verlander on the eve of his final MLB start.

Up next

Verlander (0-1, 12.27) makes his first start at Comerica Park since Aug. 20, 2017, when he beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-1.

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