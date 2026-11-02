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Trey Boyd III scores 18 as Hofstra routs Saint Joseph’s Long Island 97-51

The university basketball team secured a season opening victory; the home squad defeated their opponents ninety-seven fifty

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Trey Boyd III scores 18 as Hofstra routs Saint Joseph’s Long Island 97-51
Trey Boyd III scores 18 as Hofstra routs Saint Joseph’s Long Island 97-51

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Trey Boyd III’s 18 points helped Hofstra defeat Saint Joseph’s Long Island 97-51 on Monday in a season opener for both teams.

Boyd shot 7 for 14, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc for the Pride. Joshua DeCady scored 12 points while going 4 of 8 and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line, and added eight rebounds. Nick Jefferson shot 4 for 12 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points.

Moose McLaurin led the Golden Eagles in scoring, finishing with 11 points.

Hofstra took the lead with 17:40 left in the first half and did not trail again. Boyd led his team in scoring with 15 points in the first half to help put them up 40-23 at the break. Hofstra pulled away with a 15-3 run in the second half to extend a 22-point lead to 34 points. Jefferson led the way with a team-high nine second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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