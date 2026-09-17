Trump administration again denies visas for Palestinian delegation to attend the UN General Assembly

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration has denied visas for a high-level Palestinian delegation to attend an annual meeting of world leaders at the United Nations for the second year in a row.

The State Department said Wednesday that Palestinian officials, including Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas , had failed to live up to their commitments under previous agreements to seek peace with Israel.

In a statement, the department said the Palestinian Authority had continued to pursue legal action against Israel at the International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court and kept paying stipends to the families of prisoners convicted of attacks against Israelis. It also mentioned officials tied to the Palestine Liberation Organization, or PLO.

“As a consequence of their failure to reform, contrary to their commitments to the United States, and their ongoing activities that undermine the prospects for peace, the United States will extend sanctions that deny visas to PLO members and PA officials” in accordance with standing U.S. law, the department said.

The move is the latest by the Trump administration to restrict visas and it further signals the close U.S. alliance with Israel , which has faced international isolation over its war in Gaza following the deadly Oct. 7, 2023, attacks by Hamas. A fragile, U.S.-brokered ceasefire took hold in October, but Israel has continued to carry out strikes in the Palestinian territory.

It also comes as the Trump administration has launched a campaign to dismantle the ICC , accusing it of trying to unfairly prosecute U.S. and Israeli soldiers for alleged crimes in Afghanistan, Iraq and Gaza. Israel and the United States are not members of the global tribunal.

Despite the visa denials, the Palestinians will still be represented at next week's high-level meeting of the U.N. General Assembly by their diplomats who are already accredited to the United Nations. Last year, Abbas appeared by video.