The Trump administration on Thursday moved to effectively drop its lawsuit that sought to block the certification of Democrat Mary Peltola's victory in Alaska's U.S. Senate race, ending a much-criticized gambit by the president to prevent one of his political rivals from taking office.

The legal challenge centered around the presence on the ballot of a second candidate with the same name as the incumbent, Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan. The Alaska Supreme Court already ruled that the second Sullivan’s candidacy is legal and that he could be on the ballot.

Alaska's state government, currently controlled by Republicans, also objected to the administration's move, calling it legally “meritless” and filing papers to help get the initial case dismissed. The administration moved Thursday to have an appeals court declare its case moot, two days after the race was decided.

In their filing, Justice Department attorneys urged the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to overturn the lower court's dismissal of the case to erase the loss, but then dismiss the case anyway. They said the court “should hold that this case is moot, vacate the underlying order, and remand for dismissal on that ground.”

That decision comes after Peltola won an outright majority in the race to become Democrats' 56th senator, the ninth Senate pickup for the party in its midterm blowout. Peltola won by more votes than were taken by the decoy candidate, Dan J. Sullivan.

The Department of Justice filed the lawsuit at President Donald Trump’s direction , saying that a Peltola win should not be certified until an investigation can determine if voters were confused. The administration never explained how such an investigation could take place given the secrecy of the ballot.

The case was filed before The New York Times reported on texts and other documents that appeared to show Peltola’s campaign was involved in recruiting the retired schoolteacher from the tiny fishing community of Petersburg . He was listed as Daniel J. Sullivan Jr. on the ballot, with no party preference, to distinguish him from the senator, who was identified as a Republican and the incumbent. Dan J. Sullivan has long insisted he ran on his own and Peltola has denied any involvement .

Trump also has demanded that Peltola be prosecuted for the scheme, and federal investigators swarmed into Alaska before Election Day. Tricks involving decoy candidates such as the second Sullivan have been a staple of U.S. politics for decades , and Trump’s allies have also used them, though occasionally the schemes do lead to criminal charges.