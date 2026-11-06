Trump discusses Middle East de-escalation with Qatar’s emir, and other Mideast news

U.S. President Donald Trump has discussed efforts to de-escalate tensions in the Middle East in a telephone call with Qatar's emir as the region remained on edge over the possibility of renewed U.S. military action against Iran .

Meanwhile, Iran’s foreign minister held discussions with his Egyptian counterpart, part of an ongoing flurry of diplomacy as Iran's neighbors in the region push for a negotiated settlement rather than a new round of war.

Here is the latest news from the Middle East on Friday. Read our full coverage here .

Trump discusses de-escalation efforts with Qatar's emir

The telephone call between Trump and Qatar’s Emir Sheik Tamim bin Hamad al Thani centered on international efforts to end tensions, according to a statement from the Qatari ruler's media office. The two discussed in particular Qatar’s mediation efforts aimed at reaching “a comprehensive agreement that ends the crisis and achieves security and stability in the region.”

Qatar has been mediating between the United States and Iran to end the war. Qatar and other U.S.-allied Gulf Arab countries came under heavy fire by Iran earlier in the U.S.-Iran war and have been anxious to avoid a new escalation that could leave them vulnerable to attacks.

During the call, Sheik Tamim “stressed the importance of continuing dialogue and adopting diplomatic means to resolve disputes, sparing the region further escalation, and ensuring freedom of maritime navigation and the security of energy supplies,” according to the statement.

Iran's foreign minister continues telephone diplomacy with Egypt

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty stressed the need to prioritize diplomatic solutions during a telephone call with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

During the call on Thursday, Abdelatty urged all sides to display flexibility and compromise to reach a political solution and avoid further escalation, Egyptian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nader Zaki said.

This week, Araghchi held phone calls with Turkey and Gulf leaders, discussing regional developments and securing freedom of maritime navigation.

This report will be updated throughout the day as new developments emerge.