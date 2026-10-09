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LA NACION

Trump establishes committee to investigate Federal Reserve's Lisa Cook in latest effort to fire her

The executive branch launched an inquiry into a federal official; the move follows a legal ruling regarding her tenure

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LA NACION
El presidente de Estados Unidos Donald Trump
Trump establishes committee to investigate Federal Reserve's Lisa Cook in latest effort to fire herSAUL LOEB - AFP

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump opened another chapter in his effort to fire Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook Friday by establishing a “committee of inquiry” to investigate allegations that she made false statements in mortgage applications.

The inquiry will include a hearing at the White House Nov. 5, Trump said in a written memo, that Cook “shall” attend to answer questions from the committee.

The extraordinary move follows a Supreme Court ruling in June that Cook could keep her job after Trump sought to fire her last year. That ruling found that Cook should have had notice and an opportunity to respond to the charges.

Cook has denied any wrongdoing and has not been charged with a crime.

LA NACION
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