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Trump says he was just kidding about making UFC's Dana White his press secretary

The president clarified his press secretary offer was a joke; the administration continues leadership restructuring

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Trump says he was just kidding about making UFC's Dana White his press secretary
Trump says he was just kidding about making UFC's Dana White his press secretaryMark Schiefelbein - AP

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump said Sunday he was only kidding about making UFC boss Dana White his next White House press secretary after announcing on social media he had offered his close friend the job.

After his party’s deep losses in Tuesday’s midterm elections , Trump shook up his administration on Friday by replacing his chief of staff and followed up on Saturday with a post that said he had offered the press secretary job to White. On Sunday, Trump said it was “just a little fun.”

“I was kidding, but I think Dana likes the idea, and he is a very capable guy,” Trump said, speaking to reporters in Florida before departing for the White House. White is set to visit him at the White House on Monday.

The historic wins by Democratic candidates, including in areas that Republicans had held for decades, led to the GOP losing control of both chambers of Congress.

Trump on Friday named longtime aide Stephen Miller as his new chief of staff, replacing Susie Wiles. Miller is the architect of the administration’s hardline immigration policies . Trump does not currently have a press secretary after briefly giving the job to Katie Zacharia , who faltered behind the lectern and in interviews, and left the post after five days.

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