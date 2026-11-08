Tulane athletic director David Harris posts critical statement after a lopsided loss to Tulsa

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Tulane athletic director David Harris was “embarrassed” by what he called an “alarming” 50-point loss to Tulsa on homecoming weekend, he said in a message posted on the university's athletic website Saturday night.

The performance “by our football program was unacceptable, and far below the standard that we have come to expect in recent years,” Harris' statement said. “I understand the frustration and disappointment that our supporters feel. I am embarrassed by what transpired on the field in front of our student-athletes’ families, alumni, fans and the entire Tulane community.”

Harris, in his third season at Tulane, hired coach Will Hall last offseason after Jon Sumrall accepted the coaching job at Florida.

The 60-10 loss to Tulsa dropped Tulane to 4-5 overall and 2-3 in the American Conference, one season after the Green Wave were one of two teams from non-power conferences to be included in the College Football Playoff.

“We've played better than this,” Hall said. “It's definitely fixable. We've got to fix it and it starts with me.”

Hall did not indicate whether he was considering any staff changes.

“Right now, I'm focused on taking this team and playing much, much better in seven days in Houston at Rice,” he said.

“We did not execute at all. We did some foolish things,” Hall added. “We got to be better and it's got to start immediately.”

Tulsae (5-4, 2-3) led 46-0 before Tulane got on the board with Cooper Helmke’s 38-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter.

Tulane’s touchdown came on a 4-yard pass from Dagan Bruno to Bredell Richardson with 2 seconds left in the game.

“While any loss is difficult to accept, today’s defeat was particularly alarming, given the point differential,” Harris said. “This season has not met the expectations of our department. With at least three games remaining ... our responsibility is to respond with urgency.

“I am accountable for Tulane Athletics and the performance of our teams,” Harris added. “We will continue to make an investment in our football program that matches the expectations we have.”

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