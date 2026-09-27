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Turang's go-ahead homer lifts Brewers over Cardinals 3-2 for 102nd win

A two-run homer propelled the Milwaukee Brewers to a 3-2 victory; the team secured their 102nd win of the season

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Turang's go-ahead homer lifts Brewers over Cardinals 3-2 for 102nd win
Turang's go-ahead homer lifts Brewers over Cardinals 3-2 for 102nd win

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brice Turang hit a go-ahead two-run homer and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the St. Louis Cardinals 3-2 on Saturday night for their major league-leading 102nd win.

It was Milwaukee's first game with Christian Yelich as captain . The club named him the franchise's first captain during a team meeting before the game. Yelich was 0 for 2 in the game after entering as a pinch-hitter.

Turang connected off Quinn Mathews (2-4) in the fifth inning for his 21st home run and 99th RBIs this season. Turang had a tiebreaking two-run single in the eighth inning of an 8-4 win Friday night.

Alec Burleson had a solo homer while St. Louis built a 2-0 lead, giving the Cardinals first baseman a major league-best 116 RBIs.

Kyle Harrison (11-5) pitched two scoreless innings with four strikeouts. Aaron Ashby pitched two scoreless innings for his fourth save in seven tries.

May, who was acquired from St. Louis on Aug. 3 with reliever JoJo Romero, allowed three hits and two runs in three innings.

The Brewers were without infielder Joey Ortiz, who had an MRI on Saturday. Ortiz has been dealing with right knee, oblique and groin issues.

Cardinals shortstop Masyn Winn was scratched from lineup and will not play in Sunday’s game due to soreness in his left thumb and hand.

Up next

RHP Andre Pallante (12-8, 3.61 ERA) starts for St. Louis and RHP Jacob Misiorowski (15-5, 1.86) pitches for Milwaukee in the regular-season finale on Sunday.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

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