Turkish vessel freed after seizure by pirates, Somali officials say

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Turkish and Somali forces have freed the MV LUTUF, a Turkish vessel hijacked by pirates off the coast of the East African country, Somalia’s defense ministry said Saturday.

The Cameroon-flagged vessel was hijacked on Aug. 17 in the Nugaal region of Puntland state. Four boats used by the pirates were destroyed and 14 alleged pirates were killed during the operation, the ministry said.

The remaining pirates fled the vessel, allowing the forces to take control of the ship. The operation was conducted under a defense cooperation agreement between Somalia and Turkey, aimed at strengthening maritime security, protecting Somalia’s coastline and combating piracy, it said.

The ministry did not provide details about any casualties or the well-being of the crew aboard the vessel.

A local elder, Abdullahi Warsame, from the Jiifle community in the Godob Jiiraan district of Nugaal, where the vessel was held, told The Associated Press that the vessel and its crew had been freed.

The MV LUTUF's hijacking raised fresh concerns about a resurgence of piracy along Somalia’s coast.