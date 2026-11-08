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Turnage scores 17, Quinnipiac defeats Vermont 79-76
Quinnipiac defeated Vermont in a close basketball game; the visiting team secured a narrow seventy-nine to seventy-six win
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LA NACION
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Tai Turnage scored 17 points as Quinnipiac beat Vermont 79-76 on Sunday.
Turnage also contributed six assists for the Bobcats (2-1). Keith Mcknight scored 14 points while finishing 7 of 17 from the floor, and added seven rebounds. Lucas Sekasi shot 4 of 9 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line to finish with 13 points.
Gus Yalden led the way for the Catamounts (1-2) with 28 points and six rebounds. Will Davies added 17 points for Vermont. Darrel Yepdo finished with 10 points.
Up next
Quinnipiac plays Thursday against Monmouth at home. Vermont hosts SUNY-Plattsburgh on Saturday.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
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