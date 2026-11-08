Turnage scores 17, Quinnipiac defeats Vermont 79-76

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Tai Turnage scored 17 points as Quinnipiac beat Vermont 79-76 on Sunday.

Turnage also contributed six assists for the Bobcats (2-1). Keith Mcknight scored 14 points while finishing 7 of 17 from the floor, and added seven rebounds. Lucas Sekasi shot 4 of 9 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line to finish with 13 points.

Gus Yalden led the way for the Catamounts (1-2) with 28 points and six rebounds. Will Davies added 17 points for Vermont. Darrel Yepdo finished with 10 points.

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Quinnipiac plays Thursday against Monmouth at home. Vermont hosts SUNY-Plattsburgh on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.