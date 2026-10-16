Turnovers keep piling up for the Seahawks, who are looking to rebound after losing 2 straight games

The Seattle Seahawks have yet to solve their turnover trouble but now they have a bit of extra time to work on it.

Quarterback Sam Darnold threw a pair of interceptions Thursday night against the Denver Broncos, including a pick in overtime that led to Wil Lutz’s field goal that handed Seattle a 17-14 loss . The defending Super Bowl champions also lost a fumble in the second quarter.

Last weekend, the Seahawks (3-3) had four turnovers in a 32-29 loss to the 49ers . Darnold threw two interceptions and the Seahawks lost two fumbles, including one in the end zone. In Week 3, Darnold threw a pick-6 in a 33-31 loss to the Washington Commanders.

Darnold already has seven interceptions, tied for most in the NFL with Drake Make and Justin Herbert, and he was sidelined for nearly two entire games because of an injury. Six of Darnold's picks have come in the losses.

Against the Broncos, Darnold finished 27 of 51 for 278 yards. The lone Seahawks touchdown was on George Holani's one-yard run in the fourth quarter. Darnold was also sacked five times.

For his part, Darnold owned it, and told his teammates as much in the locker room following the game.

“I just think it’s B.S. for me to keep turning the ball over,” he said. “It’s not fair to our defense, it’s not fair to our special teams group, it’s not fair really to the entire team, so I’ve got to be better that way.”

So far this season, the Seahawks have 12 total turnovers, just one less than the league-leading Chargers. Seattle has had at least three turnovers in each of their three losses this season.

The Seahawks have this weekend off before hosting the Kansas City Chiefs on Oct. 25. Coach Mike Macdonald believes all this is fixable.

“There’s things that we need to get better at quickly, and we know those things. They’re within our control, and that’s what we do. We find solutions, and we get things figured out. We move forward, and we evolve," Macdonald said. "The best teams in this league, they do that, and that’s what we want to be. We want to be one of the best teams in the league, as we know. We believe we can be.”

What's working

Jaxon Smith-Njigba caught 12 passes for 134 yards on Thursday night. The reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year currently leads the NFL with 717 receiving yards and seven touchdowns, and is on pace to potentially reach 2,000 yards.

He, too, is hopeful the Seahawks will turn things around.

"Honestly, there are going to be ups and downs during the season. It’s just our job to come in and stick to the process. That’s what we preach, so we have to stand on that and come back and figure it out — practice hard and execute it in the game,” he said.

What needs help

In addition to the five sacks, Darnold was also hit 17 times, indicating there's some work to do when it comes to pass protection. It was the second straight game Darnold has been sacked five times. Seattle's offensive woes also were glaring on third down, with Seattle converting just three times in 14 tries against Denver.

Stock up

Despite a slow first half, the Seahawks' “Dark Side” defense held the Broncos to just 168 yards overall, an average of just 2.9 yards per play. Broncos quarterback Bo Nix managed just 107 yards passing and top receiver RJ Harvey had just 31 yards. Denver finished with 74 yards rushing. Inside linebacker Ernest Jones IV had nine tackles and a sack, his third in as many games.

Stock down

Seattle's tight ends haven't found a groove when it comes to the passing game. AJ Barner led with three catches for 16 yards and Elijah Arroyo was injured. Barner, who leads the group, has 15 catches for 138 yards and no touchdowns through six games.

Injuries

Arroyo left the game in the first half with a shoulder injury and did not return. There was no update on his condition following the game.

Key number

14 — Total points for the Seahawks, breaking a streak of four games with at least 29 points.

Next steps

Seattle has an extended break before facing the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs on Oct. 25. The Chiefs host the winless Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

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